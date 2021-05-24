Three projects totaling more than $415,000 have been approved for the Beebe School District.
“I know it’s going to be a busy summer,” Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail said.
The projects that were approved were $80,062 for stadium fencing, $120,764 for high school cafeteria serving line and $215,372 for pre-kindergarten and central office building additions.
The day after students leave campus for the summer, Nail told The Daily Citizen on Monday, “we will tear into the middle school, the junior high and the high school for cafeteria/media center upgrades and then just general aesthetics like in the corridors, painting and flooring and that type thing, so yeah, a lot going on. And, of course, after that gets done they will start on the baseball/softball complex. They will probably start in July or August.”
“We are confident that the cafeterias, the media center, the corridor work will all be done by the time we come back to school,” he said.
John McMorran of Lewis Architects and Engineers of Little Rock told the School Board last week concerning the cafeteria change, “We are coming outside of the current wall where the serving lines are and we are creating a space in there that the kids will go through on one side with different menu options, grab and go or get a hot plate or something like that, and then they will come out the other side. It does help the room and gives the room a nice feel.”
Concerning the stadium fencing, Nail said Monday that it is already up from when renovations to the football stadium were approved by the School Board; however, “we had approved chain-link fencing and then we decided to go with the wrought-iron around the football stadium.”
“We pretty much got the stadium done,” he said. “We are still waiting for the scoreboard to be here by Aug. 1st. The chair backs will be here in June for the home side; there’s just a few other little small things.”
Nail said concerning pre-K that right now it and the day care center are “embedded into Beebe Elementary, and that’s grades two through four, so what we have done is taken what they call the fourth-grade building and the back hallway to the fourth-grade building will now be our pre-K, day care, before and after school center, and in the front of that will be the new administration building.”
He said the priority is to “focus on the day care side first because obviously when school starts, it must be ready and then the admin will come later because we can move whenever we need to move.”
Nail said the pre-K and day care work will consist of restructuring the rooms to meet Arkansas Department of Human Services regulations and add bathrooms.
“They are putting up new walls and sheet rock, painting and plumbing, that type thing,” he said.
In another matter, Curriculum Director Holly Glover said there are 51 students requesting to transfer into the Beebe School District, while are 29 students who are requesting to transfer out of the district. Glover said that there are three more students who want to transfer but are waiting for the Jacksonville-North Pulaski School District to let them.
“The good news is that 22 more kids are choosing to come to Beebe schools,” Nail said.
