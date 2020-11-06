The Beebe Retirement Center has fallen off the Arkansas Department of Health’s COVID-19 nursing home report, according to Gavin Lesnick, public information director for the department. However, another White County nursing home has taken its place.
Up until Nov. 2, the Beebe Retirement Center had recorded 17 deaths from COVID-19, Lesnick said, but it fell off the report because “the list only has facilities that have had a new or additional [COVID-19] case in the last 14 days. They may have had cases in the past but in the last two weeks there hasn’t been anything added, so at that point they come off the list that we release each week.”
The Beebe Retirement Center, which had 71 positive residents as of Oct. 12 (but 50 listed as recovered and only four active), wasn’t on either the Oct. 26 or Nov. 3 report.
The Crossing at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation in Searcy was listed on both reports, with five residents listed as having “expired.” The nursing home is listed on the Nov. 2 report as having 31 positive residents, including 27 in the last 14 days, and 19 positive health care workers/staff, including 15 in the last 14 days. The date of the most recent positive for both residents and staff was Oct. 28.
“They are all recent cases,” Lesnick said.
The Daily Citizen attempted to reach the The Crossing’s administrator Friday afternoon for comment but she had already left for the day.
Statewide, the department’s total nursing home/assisted living facility positive residents is 5,001 and health care workers/staff is 3,593. The number of residents who have died is 815 while three staff deaths have been reported.
The state reported 1,870 new COVID-19 cases and an additional 19 deaths due to the virus Friday, bringing its total of known COVID-19 deaths to 2,056. White County had recorded 37 deaths as of Friday afternoon.
On the Department of Health’s COVID-19 educational report Thursday, the White County Central School District is listed as having 22 active cases. Searcy is reported to have 11 active cases, Rose Bud 6 and Pangburn 5. Harding Academy has dropped off the list and Harding University has moved down with 15 active cases (289 cumulative).
Riverview posted on it Facebook page this week that the district was notified that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
“All parents of students and staff members who were identified as a probable close contact have been contacted directly,” the post stated.
