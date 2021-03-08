The city of Beebe is using a $75,000 grant to research areas in the city that are lacking in broadband coverage.
The Beebe City Council decided at its February meeting to hire Broadband Development Group LLC of Little Rock to handle the research after landing the grant from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
City Clerk/Treasurer Carol Westergren told the council the city wanted Broadband Development Group to do the research because “they were very helpful with questions about the grant. It was a little different than what we are use to.”
Westergren said Broadband Development Group will be responsible only for researching what the city needs as far as broadband.
“The research is all they will be doing. They are not going to be our actual broadband providers,” she said. “This is what they do.”
Competitive bidding was waived.
Westergren said Beebe Public Relations Director Kristen Boswell did a great job in getting the city the grant, and will be looking into more grants once the research is completed.
“This will give us a good sense in the study and once we get this done, then Kristen is going to reach out for some grants on the actually getting of the broadband,” she said. “This will be two parts.”
