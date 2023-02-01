A $100,000 grant is being used by the Beebe Police Department to purchase more body and car cameras, along with "active shooter" body armor, according to Capt. Brian Duke.
“Everyone has regular vests that they wear” Duke said. “If you get into a situation where it’s more of a threat level, these help protect better.”
He said the vests can be put on in a hurry, and cost a total of $7,859.60. When added to the price of the cameras, Duke said it takes the total to a little more than the grant the department received. He asked the Beebe City Council last week for an additional $2,816.28 to fund the remainder of the camera system and the tactical armor.
The Arkansas Department of Public Safety equipment grant will be used to purchase seven WatchGuard body and dash cameras. The new cameras will be installed in the spare patrol units, Criminal Investigation Division vehicles and administration vehicles.
"These cameras will be a great addition to the cameras the city of Beebe purchased last year for full-time patrol vehicles and officers," the police department posted on Facebook. The council voted in July 2021 to spend close to $180,000 for 17 body cameras and 12 dash cameras following a Lonoke County deputy fatally shooting Beebe High School student Hunter Brittain during a traffic stop that June.
(Sgt. Michael Davis was found guilty of class A misdemeanor negligent homicide last May and sentenced to a year in jail. Davis filed an appeal and was allowed to remain free on bond. A motion to dismiss the appeal was filed in January with the Arkansas Court of Appeals and denied Wednesday. The appellant's brief is due March 3. The family of the 17-year-old from McRae has sued Davis and Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley, accusing them of violating Brittain's constitutional rights and seeking unspecified damages.)
In regard to the body armor, the grant will allow for the purchase of 20 active shooter kits, which include the bullet-resistant vests and First-Aid kits.
The department also has received a $7,500 grant for a new K-9 from AKC Reunite, a nonprofit in Raleigh, N.C. The department has three K-9 officers, but Duke said one of its K-9s, Crank, is retiring. The new K-9 is coming from Sherwood. It will be a "dual purpose" K-9 trained in "narcotics detection, tracking and criminal apprehension," according to the department. Duke said the total cost with training for the dog and for the handler is $14,500, leaving a difference of $7,000.
Mayor Mike Robertson asked Duke if the department had enough money in the drug seizure fund to take care of the rest of the amount, and he said "yes." However, Councilman Nathan Lindsey from the Beebe Athletic Club and Butch Rice with Stallion Transportation Group decided to donate the needed amounts for both the safety equipment and the dog.
