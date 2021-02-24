Beebe police were involved last week in the rescue of a runaway teenager who had been taken to Florida by a couple of men, including one who has been preliminarily charged with lewd or lascivious battery.
Officers drove to Florida last weekend to bring back the 14-year-old after she had been reported missing Feb. 16.
According to information from the department, the investigation into her disappearance lasted approximately 48 hours and officers followed multiple leads with “a great amount of assistance” from extended family members, the Beebe School District administration, White County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, White County Sheriff’s Office, Searcy Police Department, Ward Police Department, Arkansas State Police and Santa Rosa County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office.
“It was a couple of tough days obviously,” said Capt. Steve Hall, who made the trip to Florida with Capt. Barron Dickson. “All of our officers were out that night during the snowstorm, knocking on doors, getting stuck in driveways; it was snowing so deep. We were working into the late hours of the night trying to find her on Wednesday but were unable to do so.”
On Feb. 18, a tip came in that indicated that before the juvenile ran away, she had been in contact with a “31-year-old transient male who was from the Pensacola, Fla., area,” according to a statement from the Beebe Police Department. Beebe police reported that the man’s phone number was obtained and with assistance from the phone company, there was an attempt to locate the juvenile, with Beebe detectives having “no other recourse than to call the individual.”
Beebe police said “he answered the phone call and in time reported to the detectives that he and another 31-year-old male had driven from Florida to Beebe to pick up the girl and then transported her back to Florida. He then provided information where the juvenile could be found.”
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office reportedly responded to the address that had been provided and “was able to rescue the individual.” The man arrested on numerous charges, according to Beebe police, was Jerry Lynn O’Neal, who lived at the residence with his parents. At this time, the FBI in Florida and Little Rock are reviewing the case and may seek federal charges against O’Neal.
Hall called the two men coming to Beebe to take the juvenile girl to Pensacola a “terrible situation.”
Hall said when deputies were sent to the home where the missing juvenile was found, “if I don’t do anything else for the rest of my life, that was the best day of my life.”
He said he and Dickson “took her mom down to pick her up and we came back on Saturday.”
“We are very appreciative of the people who helped us and we are glad she is safe,” he said at the Beebe City Council meeting Monday before receiving a round of applause from the mayor, city-clerk treasurer, council members and audience members.
“This incident has reminded us how important it is for parents to be vigilant about knowing what their children are doing online,” the Beebe Police Department posted on Facebook. “We realize with so many social media and gamer sites it is really hard to track our children’s activities, but we must be constantly reviewing what they are doing online.
“The parents involved in this incident had been diligent about knowing what their child was doing online but it is so easy these for information to be hidden and destroyed. Therefore, we must also have serious conversations with our children about the dangers of trusting someone they do not know and to never give out their personal information online.
“We believe that without the help of all those who were involved in this search, this child may have never been found, so we are sincerely appreciative of everyone who assisted us in bringing her home.”
An online jail roster of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office shows that O’Neal, from Pace, Fla., was arrested last Thursday and charged with interference of the custody of a minor and lewd or lascivious battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 18. According to the Pensacola News Journal, the teen was found in a bathroom of the residence and did not appear to be harmed.
“I appreciate the police and their efforts to go pick up this child,” Mayor Mike Robertson said. “There is nothing negative about this to the city,” he added, referring to the expense of funds for officers to make the drive to Florida.
Council member Shannon Woods, referring to anyone questioning the expense, said, “What were they supposed to do? Put her on a plane and send her back by herself? That seems kind of ridiculous in my opinion.”
“They did a good job,” Robertson said, adding that he wanted the community to know that people care.
