The Beebe Police Department used around $13,000 raised from businesses and residents to provide Christmas gifts last weekend for 66 children sponsored in the community.
At Monday's Beebe City Council meeting, Police Chief Wayne Ballew praised Investigators Josh Matthews and Sheldon Bull for their efforts.
"Saturday, members of the Beebe Police Department were able to give out toys to 66 children who would not have had a Christmas," Ballew said. "Matthews and Bull worked extremely hard on this effort to help the children. Not only did they raise the money, they took time with the assistance of the dispatchers and some of the other people and go out and purchase these toys. They took time to make sure these toys were wrapped. They hired one of the best Santa Clauses I ever saw to come to the police department and hand out these toys.
"It was just a day that you would have to be there to appreciate."
Ballew said he remembers one child who had holes in his shoes "and they [the volunteers] purchased nice shoes, not just $5 shoes, really nice shoes. and clothes and toys, and that little boy said, 'Hey, Momma, they won't make fun of me in school anymore, I've got shoes.' And the smiles on their faces was priceless."
Bull and Matthews spearheaded the Christmas giving effort on their own time, Ballew said. "They really care, as all the members do, but these two guys put out a lot of effort to make it a merry Christmas for this many children."
