Santa and Beebe Police Department K-9 Rudy

Retired Arkansas State Trooper David Dixon, also a retired Trumann mayor, plays Santa Claus on Saturday in Beebe. K-9 Rudy hung out close to Santa as children received their gifts from police officers.

 Contributed photo

The Beebe Police Department used around $13,000 raised from businesses and residents to provide Christmas gifts last weekend for 66 children sponsored in the community.

At Monday's Beebe City Council meeting, Police Chief Wayne Ballew praised Investigators Josh Matthews and Sheldon Bull for their efforts.

