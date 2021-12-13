The Beebe Police Department is helping 64 kids have a merry Christmas this year by working with the Beebe Chamber of Commerce on “Shop With A Cop.”
On Saturday at the Beebe Walmart, officers and the chamber helped 33 kids shop for their presents and 31 kids will be going shopping this Saturday. Beebe Fire Chief William Nick and some of his firefighters are also assisting with the effort.
Beebe Chamber of Commerce President Camille Stout said that $10,000 had been raised for the shopping events.
“We have been working on this event for a couple of months, raising money,” Stout said. “We are thankful for our sponsors and donors. Without the Beebe Police Department, this event would not have taken place.”
She said this was the first year the event wast held after it got canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s going to be even bigger next year.”
Stout said 10 officers shopped with kids Saturday. Capt. Barron Dickson, who was one of them, said, “This is such a blessing to the children and even more so to the officers. It’s nice to have positive actions with everyone. Usually, people don’t call the police to let us know that everything is going great. Just the opposite, it’s when people are having their worst days. I think the officers enjoyed this more than the children. Great event.”
