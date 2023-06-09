Beebe Police Chief Wayne Ballew pleading guilty to passing a school bus that was stopped and having to pay a fine "proves that our police department is operating correctly," according to Mayor Mike Robertson.

"The law applies to everyone equally and should be enforced without regard to a person's position or name," Robertson said in a statement concerning Ballew getting pulled over by one of his officers Nov. 17 after noticing "too late to stop" while traveling eastbound that a bus had stopped in one of the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 64 and activated its flashing lights. "In that aspect, I am proud that our officers continue to demonstrate professionalism and integrity. We couldn't have a better group of people to serve our community."

