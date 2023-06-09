Beebe Police Chief Wayne Ballew pleading guilty to passing a school bus that was stopped and having to pay a fine "proves that our police department is operating correctly," according to Mayor Mike Robertson.
"The law applies to everyone equally and should be enforced without regard to a person's position or name," Robertson said in a statement concerning Ballew getting pulled over by one of his officers Nov. 17 after noticing "too late to stop" while traveling eastbound that a bus had stopped in one of the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 64 and activated its flashing lights. "In that aspect, I am proud that our officers continue to demonstrate professionalism and integrity. We couldn't have a better group of people to serve our community."
Ballew pleaded guilty to the unclassified misdemeanor May 30 in White County District Court-Searcy Division and was fined $750. He had initially pleaded not guilty in the White County District Court-Beebe Division before the case was transferred to Searcy and also pleaded not guilty in Searcy in February.
"There was some discussion about whether the case needed to be assigned a new prosecutor or moved entirely out of the Beebe district court," Robertson said. "Although Judge [Mark] Derrick is an elected official, whom the city has no authority or influence over, and is known to be tough, fair, and consistent with his handling of cases, some officials were concerned that his handling of the case would give people a sense of impropriety.
"As a result, the prosecutor requested that Judge Derrick transfer the case to the Searcy district court, which Judge [Eric] Kennedy and a state prosecutor handle."
The mayor said after Ballew pleaded guilty to the violation, he paid the fine on his court date.
"While this was unfortunate, it was nothing more than an accident," Robertson said of the violation. "Chief Ballew has a heart of gold and would never intentionally endanger anyone.
"... As mayor, I am proud of the work our police officers do daily. I expect our officers to treat people fairly, protect our community and maintain the rule of law within the city of Beebe."
Body camera footage from the incident obtained by The Daily Citizen in February through an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act showed School Resource Officer Andrew Napolitano approaching Ballew after pulling him over and Ballew saying, "I did not see that [expletive] bus up there."
When Napolitano told Ballew, "The reason I pulled you over was because you didn't stop for the school bus," Ballew responded, "I know why you pulled me over."
The exchange was cordial and Ballew appeared to be cooperative. After checking his insurance and giving him a citation, Napolitano said, "Have a good day, sir. Be careful." Ballew said, "You too."
Ballew told The Daily Citizen in a statement Friday that he was double-checking his right mirror "before merging into the eastbound lane" because traffic was approaching in both directions. "As I was checking my mirror, I approached a bus that was stopped on the opposite side of the highway just over the crest of a small incline, and I did not see the bus until it was too late for me to stop. As a result, I unintentionally passed the stopped bus."
"This was a complete accident, and I would never intentionally pass a bus or do anything to endanger a child," he said, adding that Napolitano pulling him over was "precisely what he should have done."
Ballew said he "had always intended to plead guilty in court" to the charge."I never denied that I passed the school bus or that I was guilty."
Concerning the case being transferred to Searcy, he said, "Beebe’s prosecutor, Mr. Chris O’Neill, advised me that he did not want to handle the case because he believed people might perceive that there was a conflict. ... Even though we all knew I would face the same punishment as anyone else charged with the same violation, we all knew there would be those that would claim differently."
