Passing a stopped school bus in November has Beebe Police Chief Wayne Ballew set to appear in White County District Court-Searcy Division early next month.
Ballew’s court date for the Nov. 17 misdemeanor offense is Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m. The plea date was originally set for Jan. 11 in White County District Court-Beebe Division, however due to a conflict of interest, the jurisdiction was transferred to Searcy.
Information from the Beebe court shows that Ballew pleaded not guilty Jan. 11 and the case was moved to Searcy. Ballew was advised by Searcy Division Deputy Clerk Laura Lusk that “this is a mandatory appearance.” If he chooses, Ballew has the right to plead not guilty Feb. 9 and have the case set for trial at a later date, Lusk wrote.
Through the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, The Daily Citizen obtained body camera footage from the November traffic stop.
After being approached by School Resource Officer Andrew Napolitano, Ballew said. “I did not see that [expletive] bus up there.” Napolitano had asked Ballew at the beginning of the stop if he had his driver’s license, insurance and his registration.
Ballew responded, “I do.” However, he later said part of it was in his police vehicle.
Napolitano told Ballew, “The reason I pulled you over was because you didn’t stop for the school bus.” After starting his response with a couple of words that were unclear, Ballew said, “I know why you pulled me over.”
The exchange was cordial and Ballew appeared to be cooperative. After checking his insurance and giving him a citation, Napolitano said, “Have a good day, sir. Be careful.” Ballew said, “You too.”
The cost of the ticket is listed as $750.
In a statement provided to The Daily Citizen, Ballew said the incident occurred when he “was leaving my residence on [U.S.] Highway 64 eastbound.”
“Over the crest of a hill there was a school bus facing westbound that had come to a stop with stop signs activated,” Ballew said. “I was looking to my right, trying to merge into the eastbound lane of traffic. Unfortunately, I did not see the school bus until I got beside it. I applied my brakes, but at that time I had already passed the front of the bus.”
Footage from the front of the school bus shows a truck passing the bus in the eastbound lane as it came to stop in the westbound lane followed momentarily by the 2011 Lincoln Town Car driven by Ballew. Footage from the back of the bus shows Ballew activating the vehicle’s brake lights as the Beebe police unit turns to follow him, activating his lights. They pulled over in a parking lot in view of the camera.
Ballew said his violation has been transferred from the Beebe Division court at his request “so the city prosecutor would not be put in the position that he would have to answer to someone that might imply favoritism in this case.”
He said that he also expects his officers to enforce the law no matter who is involved in breaking it.
“Approximately 12 years ago, I was backing out of my driveway responding to an emergency call when I backed into a vehicle causing a minor traffic accident,” he said. “When officers arrived, I instructed them to issue me a citation for improper backing. Also instructed officers to transport me to the Beebe Police Department where I was given a drug test and also a breathalyzer. I paid the fine that afternoon.
“I am very proud of each officer that is employed by the Beebe Police Department. I have always told my officers to treat people with respect and to be courteous. And that if needed, arrest or issue citations at their discretion and not base the action taken on someone’s social status. I have been a police officer for over 40 years and have been driving for over 53 years. I have received two citations in my life, both being issued in the city of Beebe.”
