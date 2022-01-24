Beebe Chief of Police Wayne Ballew took stopping a bank robbery into his own hands Monday morning, going into the bank and coming out with the suspect, according to Beebe officials.
The bank robbery call from First Security Bank, 1801 W. Dewitt Henry Drive, came in at 10:48 a.m. The suspect arrested was Patrick Sumner, 67, of Cottonwood, Ariz., according to Capt. Barron Dickson.
According to the "call card," Dickson said, "an employee called and said that there was an older male who gave a note advising the teller to give him all the money."
"Of course, dispatch gave the call out over the radio and the chief heard it, so he responded," Dickson said. "He was the first on scene, so he went inside the bank and saw a male that matched the description and went up to him, made contact and he was taken into custody without any incident. He had money on him, I think chief said he had some money — and when he told him to put his hands up, it fell out of his jacket."
The suspect was not armed, Dickson said.
Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson said officers told him they got to the bank and the chief had pulled up. They had the SWAT team there to go in, but Ballew said, "Everybody stand down. I’m going to go in."
"Just like a modern-day Andy Griffith with Rafe Hollister," a character on 'The Andy Griffith Show,' where Griffith starred as a small-town sheriff, "he walked into that bank and walked up to the guy and said, ‘Come with me,’ and he walked him out to the people and turned him over," Robertson said. "Didn’t nobody go in with guns drawn or nothin’.”
When asked if he felt like “a modern-day Andy Griffith,” Ballew said with a laugh “I always feel like Andy Griffith. Andy was always one of my heroes, I guarantee you. I think Andy ran probably one of the best sheriff’s departments I have ever seen in law enforcement agencies. Andy was a hero to me.”
