The city of Beebe is planning to hold its Fourth of July celebration this year as long as COVID-19 does not get in the way.
At its January meeting, the Beebe City Council approved moving forward with the event, which was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Beebe Public Relations Director Kristen Boswell said the fireworks had already been bought for last year’s festivities.
“I actually start thinking about this early in the year to get a plan in place,” she said. “We are hoping to get to have it this year and maybe things will settle down so we can safely have it so our citizens can come and enjoy. I am moving forward as if we will be having the full event.
“We will be following all the guidelines very closely.”
She added that the event will continue to be completely free, with churches and civic organizations partnering with the city to give out things like popcorn and ice cream. She also mentioned train rides, lots of other stuff for the kids and live entertainment.
Boswell said because the Fourth of July is on a Sunday this year, the event will be held July 3. She said the event is usually held on a Friday or Saturday if July 4 falls on that day. Otherwise, it’s held on the Saturday prior to July 4.
Also at the meeting, Beebe Volunteer Fire Department Chief William Nick said the department has scored a fire prevention grant from FM Global, an insurance company, that is allowing it to purchase materials for Fire Prevention Week.
Boswell, who wrote the grant, told The Daily Citizen the city has already received the $1,365.
Boswell said she would be getting with Beebe Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Steve Gipson about ordering the materials.
“The educational booklets are very useful as well as the coloring books since they engage the children in learning about fire safety,” she said. “These will be for early education up to elementary students.”
Through the FM Global Fire Prevention Grant Program, fire departments and brigades as well as local, state, regional and community organizations can apply for funding to a variety of fire prevention and preparedness activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.