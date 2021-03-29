“A Dream Hometown is a Clean Hometown” is the slogan being used to promote the Beebe Community Cleanup Day on May 1.
Anyone interested is to meet at City Hall at 8 a.m. The end time will be around 11:30 a.m. Registration is taking place online with a deadline of this Friday to guarantee an event T-shirt. Residents may visit www.beebeark.org or pick up a form at Beebe City Hall, 321 Elm St., or call (501) 882-8117 for more information.
Gloves, bags and supplies will be provided and breakfast and lunch will be served to those participating. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. This event has been approved by the Arkansas Department of Health, according to city officials. The city of Beebe, Green Environmental Services and Keep Beebe Beautiful are the sponsors.
Wayne Bradford of Green Environmental Services encouraged each Beebe City Council member at last week’s meeting to get involved in the cleanup and to talk in up in their wards to make sure there is a great turnout.
“Being one of the main sponsors, we are going to sponsor the award and we are going to put a plaque up in here [where the council meetings are held] with the ward with the most volunteers,” Bradford said. “We would like for you all to kind of promote it with your constituents, friends and family. We have churches and have reached out to the schools and the colleges and Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. It is a little slower than it has been in the past, the registration. We just want to promote it.”
Beebe’s Spring Dumpster Days run from May 1-15 at 207 W. Idaho St. Dumpster hours will be Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be no curbside pickup, but it is a free event for Beebe residents. Those participating must bring a Beebe water bill or some other proof of city residency.
Items that are not allowed are paint, shingles, tires and batteries. To learn more about use of the dumpsters, call (501) 882-6295.
