The city of Beebe will be doing twice as much paving as normal, according to Mayor Mike Robertson, because of COVID-19 federal funding it has received that can be used for infrastructure and streets.

The Beebe City Council approved spending $671,157 on the city’s paving project at a special meeting Monday night, which will include 10 streets. The low bidder, H and H Asphalt Paving of Vilonia, will do the work. A starting date has not been announced yet.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.