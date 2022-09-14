The city of Beebe will be doing twice as much paving as normal, according to Mayor Mike Robertson, because of COVID-19 federal funding it has received that can be used for infrastructure and streets.
The Beebe City Council approved spending $671,157 on the city’s paving project at a special meeting Monday night, which will include 10 streets. The low bidder, H and H Asphalt Paving of Vilonia, will do the work. A starting date has not been announced yet.
“It’s just under 5 miles,” Robertson said. “Normally we do 2 to 2 1/2 miles but given the circumstances that we have that we have acquired this [American Rescue Plan Act] money” more distance can be done. City Clerk-Treasurer Carol Westergren said Beebe has received a total of $1,692,235 in ARPA funds.
According to Robertson, there were two other bidders in addition to H and H, but “the next bidder was $776,986 and then the last was over a million. H and H have done asphalt for us before.” Robertson said the company did Railroad Street the year before last.
Councilman Matt Dugger, who asked if H and H had done a good job in the past, made the motion for H and H’s bid to be accepted, and it was passed unanimously.
“This is double the amount we ordinarily do but we don’t normally have this money that we can use so we want to use that money for that, and that will still leave us with a balance of $300,000 or $400,000.”
Robertson said the city has requested that the county do some paving on Henderson Road, but hopefully the city will have enough money to complete that area also.
Robertson also brought up a grant that the city applied for to have a splash pad at the swimming pool at the old batting cages. “So if we were to acquire the 50-50 grant, we would need around $250,000, so that will pretty much take care of all of our money.”
The streets to be paved are North Orange Street to Mississippi Street; North Elm Street from College Street and Mississippi Street; South Elm Street from South Cherry Street to South Main Street; West Georgia Street from South Main Street to South First Street; Rhode Island Street from North Main Street to North Apple Street; North Apple Street from Dewitt Henry Drive to the city limits; South Fir Street from Bruce Oakley’s to West Alabama Street; North Fir Street from College Street to Mississippi Street; South Cherry Street from South Elm Street to Alabama Street; and work on Kamack Circle. The total distance comes to 3.78 miles/19,997 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.