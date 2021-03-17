In Beebe, the fields are all prepped and games should be ready to start April 10 but Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Hatcher said some teams still need coaches and umpires are also needed.
A special Beebe City Council meeting was held Monday night to address specifics concerning league play this season after last season was canceled because of COVID-19. Mayor Mike Robertson said normally if there is not a coach for a team, the kids signed up to play for that team would be refunded their money, but he said he wanted everyone to be informed that certain teams needed coaches so maybe someone would step up to coach.
Hatcher said he spent all day Sunday sending out emails to teams. "We got an 11- and 12-year-old boys team that had 10 players on it — 11, I think, now — and nobody wants to coach," he said. "Somebody has to step up and coach this team because I can't schedule this team with no coach."
There is a 9- and 10-year-old boys team that has 11 players on it and also was in need of a coach, he said, and there also was an 8-and-under girls softball team that was without a coach but someone stepped up to coach that team.
Hatcher said he had coaches for the 3- and 4-year-old and the 5- and 6-year-old teams. The 7 and 8 boys are still in need of coaches. "Somebody's got to step forward before I go and schedule [the games]," Hatcher said. He said Cabot and Lonoke are ready to schedule teams to play.
Councilman Danny Mahoney asked Hatcher if he had phone numbers for the parents of the players and Hatcher said somehow with the online signup form there was not a line for a phone number and all he had to go on was the email addresses. Hatcher said it was just something that was overlooked this year.
Robertson said one of the problems is that the high school formed teams in all age groups and took players with the coaches who normally coached. "So now there is an issue of inexperience and people are a little intimidated about stepping up to coach because it is not something they have done in the past," he said, "and, of course, we know the school wants to build a team up to the high school if you noticed and it's a good thing for them."
Hatcher said there are now five travel ball teams out of the high school. He said he coached both sides of baseball, travel ball and Parks and Recreation league ball, and "there is a need for both of them. It leaves the rec league with fewer people who have experience, like the mayor said."
Hatcher said he reached out to some colleges to see if they wanted to do a coaches clinic but none of them wanted to do it "because of COVID." He said he contacted four colleges, including the University of Arkansas.
By Friday, Hatcher said he really needs those who want to coach to come forward. He said they can call him to let them know they are interested at (501) 288-0366 or email him at beebepark@gmail.com
As kids get older, Hatcher said for some reasons parents don't want to get involved. "It's always that way."
Beebe City Clerk/Treasurer Carol Westergren said for city accounting purposes, she would need to know about decisions about ball teams by March 30 so she would know if any money needed to be dispersed back.
Council member Tracy Lightfoot asked if it was totally unheard to have to someone coach who did not have a child playing baseball. Hatcher said some have done that in the past.
"Anyone who knows a little bit about baseball and wants to coach one of the teams" can talk to Hatcher about the steps leading up to coaching this season.
When it comes to umpires, Hatcher said he normally has 10 and so far only had five. He said he can work with five and has talked with them, but they are just going to have a longer day than what they normally have because he will stretch game times out.
Council member Derrek Goff asked if the umpires used to be "outsourced." Hatcher said the city used to but it was "a debacle" because of the higher amount that has to be paid. Hatcher told Goff umpires for Parks and Recreation make anywhere from $30 to $50 per game depending on what field they are going to work on. Hatcher said this pay is comparable to what other cities pay for umpires.
Goff asked about requirements for umpires and Hatcher said "they get sanctioned." Hatcher added that all of the coaches have to get sanctioned, too. and all have to go through an abuse training program. The cost for that is $25 to $30 and the city usually pays for it.
Goff asked Hatcher what the charge was for an outside ball team to come in and use the field for practice. He said the charge was $30 for an hour and a half rental and $35 for lights.
Robertson told Hatcher and the council if they wanted the rates to be more competitive that would be fine. Robertson said he wanted Beebe to be as user-friendly as possible.
League teams will come first when it comes to scheduling the use of fields, Hatcher said.
Beebe Poice Chief Wayne Ballew asked about how often teams practice and Hartcher said it was up to each individual coach. "Some coaches practice twice a week and on Saturday." He also told Ballew that teams usually play 14 games per season. Ballew said he had an idea of some people he could talk to who might be able to coach.
Another Parks and Recreation problem this year, according to Hatcher, is the need for lifeguards for the pool. He said he only had four when normally he has eight to 10. He said he has a high school senior coming back who will be a manager this year and said she has been talking to the students at school and no one wants to work.
Councilman Danny Mahoney asked what the pay was for lifeguards. Hatcher said because the returning high school worker would be a manager this year, she would earn $14 per hour. Hatcher said the regular lifeguards start out at $11 per hour. Mahoney said he would make some calls to try to get some lifeguards.
