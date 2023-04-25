The city of Beebe has fired its Parks and Recreation director after an “extensive” police investigation, according to Mayor Mike Robertson.
Robertson said Monday at the Beebe City Council meeting that Justin Thomas was terminated Thursday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: April 25, 2023 @ 9:10 pm
The city of Beebe has fired its Parks and Recreation director after an “extensive” police investigation, according to Mayor Mike Robertson.
Robertson said Monday at the Beebe City Council meeting that Justin Thomas was terminated Thursday.
“This investigation included matters of city property and city finances and alleged misappropriations,” the mayor said. “The investigation included subpoenas, search warrants and post office bank records and bank account records and employee interviews. On completion of the areas investigated and the interviews conducted at that time, the Parks and Recreation [director] was terminated.
“The investigation file will be submitted to the proper county authorities in the coming days. There will be additional investigations forthcoming which may be included at that time. The Beebe Parks and Recreation Committee will manage and maintain the current schedule.”
Thomas was hired in January 2022 for $43,000 a year, with family health insurance, mileage and use a city truck included. The vacancy was created when the late Lynn Hatcher decided to retire. At the time, Thomas said he had been with the city of Greenbrier for 11 years working directly under the parks and recreation director and accepted the Beebe position after taking a job with the city of Jacksonville over park maintenance five weeks earlier.
Robertson said out of a dozen applications for the position, “we had one application that met the qualifications and duties of the park director.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.