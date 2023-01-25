Beebe officials are considering adding to their land on West Mississippi Street for "future parks and recreational activities."

The Beebe City Council discussed the potential land purchase at its regular meeting Monday, along with the possibility of buying 32 acres on DeWitt Henry Drive and and selling the former Beebe Industrial Development Corp. property the city owns. It will be having a special meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall to discuss the land just beyond Exit 69 on West Mississippi Street.

