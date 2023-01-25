Beebe officials are considering adding to their land on West Mississippi Street for "future parks and recreational activities."
The Beebe City Council discussed the potential land purchase at its regular meeting Monday, along with the possibility of buying 32 acres on DeWitt Henry Drive and and selling the former Beebe Industrial Development Corp. property the city owns. It will be having a special meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall to discuss the land just beyond Exit 69 on West Mississippi Street.
“This enjoins the 24 acres where we have the community pond and we had purchased for additional recreational purposes one day," Mayor Mike Robertson told The Daily Citizen concerning the Mississippi Street property. "Some are interested in purchasing that to give the city a 60-acre plot of ground for future parks and recreational activities."
New Councilman Jacob McCormick said one of the big things he heard about during his campaign in the fall was how the parks and recreation and baseball facilities used to be such a point of pride in the city of Beebe.
"Not saying the land on DeWitt Henry is not equally important, I just don't want to miss and opportunity that we can actually grow and provide public services to our citizens," McCormick said. "If we want the city to grow, that grows through a safe police station, that grows through parks and rec and that grows through good schools, so if we want [community members] to come in, we have to offer those things to kids. Then we build more rooftops and then businesses come in."
DeWitt Henry land
The DeWitt Henry Drive property discussed Monday night is just south of Warehouse Furniture, the business Robertson owns. “There’s me, another business and then this 32 acres directly across the street from First Security Bank on DeWitt Henry," he said. "The 32 acres goes from DeWitt Henry to the freeway and it has been cleared."
Robertson said one family owned the land "for many, many years and the family, the majority of them, has passed away. And the property sold to one of our local people and they went in and cleared it and is wanting to have that as a development. It’s a prime piece of commercial property. It has freeway frontage."
He said the ones who bought it were "tearing the old house down [on the property] when it caught on fire and then they went ahead and did demolition and cleaned it all up, and then this gentleman is the one who offered it back to the city.”
Robertson said the fire was about six to eight weeks ago, but he hasn’t heard the cause of the fire and said he thinks it was probably undetermined.
On the 32-acre property price, Robertson said that "it's $750,000." Councilman Tracy Lightfoot responded, "We certainly have enough money in reserve" and he thought the city needed to go ahead and purchase that property right now. After the BIDC property sells, he said, the council could reconvene and talk about other property at that time.
Councilman Matt Dugger said, "I agree 100 percent."
Lightfoot said he thought the DeWitt Henry property "is far more valuable to us than the property adjoining the other property that the city owns on the other side of the freeway."
Dugger said he didn't know if he completely agreed with the last thing Lightfoot said but he did believe that the city needed to move quicker on the DeWitt Henry property "because it's marketable, I mean, not to mention the fact that we're looking for a spot right now to put a new water department, so it would be a good spot for one out there to get the ball rolling, but we also got to look in the future. If the BIDC sells, then I would very much be interested."
Robertson said his intentions for the DeWitt Henry Drive property would be for economic development. "My intentions would not be to make a big profit. It is to acquire people that are going to come in, credible businesses for sales tax, revenues for the city, and to offer the property at a reduced rate of what would be normal prices on the property."
Dugger said he had looked at the property and the only downfall he saw was that power lines that run across it. "But as you [Robertson] said we are growing as a city as a whole and there's a lot of land over there that everybody is always talking about, [saying things like] 'We need a Colton's.' That's a prime opportunity to get something. I can see that developed into something that everybody would be proud of, so I'm all for it."
McCormick, who agreed that a new water department is very important, asked if there were any restrictions with the utility line running through the property. Robertson said it could be worked out "if you put it on each side of the utility from the center, 50 foot, 100 foot easement, 50 foot from the center on each side."
Robertson also said he would like the city to control development and hold it for commercial property rather than a mix of residential.
"I'll certainly agree with that," Lightfoot said. He made a motion to proceed with accepting the offering price of $750,000 for the land on DeWitt Henry Drive. After it was seconded, though, Butch Rice, president and chief executive officer of Stallion Transportation Group, asked, "Is there any public discussion on that?"
When Robertson said yes, Rice said, "I hadn't seen your budget so I don't know, but I have been coming to these meetings forever seems like and we never have any money and we're talking about this type of money. Has any money been set aside for this? Are you just buying it off the cuff? Because it sounds like the discussions that half of you guys really don't know the whole situation about the project."
Rice said he would be for the purchase, "but I do know that I would have to be diligent to the city itself of not just coming in here and auctioning off a piece of property and having not even looked at your financial situation."
Rice asked Lightfoot how much extra money the city had that two lots of property could be bought. Lightfoot said, "We have an excess of what, $300,000?" Robertson corrected him. "No, we have been working for years and setting money aside for projects and currently we can do a million and a half."
Rice said, "I'm not trying to be a smart butt, but I know there's other things in the city ... that police station is horrifying and I have come up here and spoke about it and spoke about it every time and nothing gets done about the police station and our officers. That is a big problem to me.
"If you guys got the money to do it, that's one thing, but I would sure like to see something wrote out as far as what kind of businesses are you going to let in there? Are you going to let real estate people sell it? There's got to be some sort of guidelines when you purchase something if you're going to make it exclusive commercial property. What is considered commercial property to you might not be ... I mean, is a car lot going to be allowed in there? You see where I'm getting at?"
The motion faded with no vote.
Robertson told The Daily Citizen on Tuesday that he had called the Arkansas Economic Development Commission "and sent them some information to put this [the DeWitt Henry land] out for possible commercial development. Hopefully, the city can assist in that with a reduced rate to get customers in here, to get people with commercial businesses in here and incentives.”
BIDC land
Robertson said the BIDC property discussed, which essentially runs from South Fir Street across from Oakley Feed and Fertilizer to South Cherry Street, was "more or less inherited" by the city.
"It has been vacant for over 30 years and we would like to market it and reinvest the money in something that we feel like would have an economic impact on the city," he said, "and that we could have commercial developments and that we could negotiate with those that are a legitimate, credible commercial business and offer property possibly with incentives.”
The Daily Citizen reported in September 2021 that nearly 60 acres of land that was never developed was deeded to the city.
Robertson said he believes the property "would be an excellent location for further housing development."
Dugger asked Robertson what he thought would be a fair price for the opening bid. "I would like to see the bids open at $9,500 per acre," Robertson said, adding that if the city doesn't get a bid like that "we'll back up and regroup."
A public auction has been set for 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at Beebe City Hall, 321 N. Elm St.
Robertson said he thinks selling the former BIDC property would be a good gesture to those in the past that sought development for the property.
"Businesses is what's going to drive your sales tax base so you can afford to do these other things," he said. "I know people want more commercial businesses and I think we have through this an opportunity to provide that and attract those local businesses by offering the land and offering the incentives to the people we haven't done in the past."
