Beebe officials are moving forward with kicking off a Parks and Recreation football and cheer program for third- through sixth-graders.

The Beebe City Council made that decision Monday night, along with setting up a Parks and Recreation Recommendation Committee consisting of department Director Justin Thomas and Councilmen Jacob McCormick and Matt Dugger. Adding members of the community to the committee also is in the works, according to officials.

