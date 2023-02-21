Beebe officials are moving forward with kicking off a Parks and Recreation football and cheer program for third- through sixth-graders.
The Beebe City Council made that decision Monday night, along with setting up a Parks and Recreation Recommendation Committee consisting of department Director Justin Thomas and Councilmen Jacob McCormick and Matt Dugger. Adding members of the community to the committee also is in the works, according to officials.
“Everything has changed so much. I just don’t think we can give too much recreation to our children and bring them outdoors and bring them into a family atmosphere and so that is what we are going to try to do with this committee,” Mayor Mike Robertson told The Daily Citizen. “It’s not my wheelhouse; it’s really for athletics.”
He mentioned that the city is “going to try to build disc golf and try to build things out at the [community] pond [off West Mississippi Street]. We have the fishing. We are going to try to add more things. We’re going to try to buy more property. I think we’re going to try to do a lot more for the youth.”
McCormick told The Daily Citizen that the football program would be “overseen” by Parks and Recreation in the beginning “and hopefully we’ll have a committee” for it.
“Obviously when you start something like this, you got to build to that,” McCormick said. “Hopefully, we’ll be getting some stuff out in the media just to let the citizens know [third-sixth grade football] it’s going to be available.
“There will be registration in the summer. Girls can play, too, and we’re going to do cheerleading with it, so it’s going to be a youth football/cheerleading program.”
He said all the games would be played on Saturdays. The first year will be a “probation year, so you really couldn’t host a game. The kids and the families would be required to travel to Vilonia, Heber Springs, Lonoke, Searcy. I think Maumelle is in the league or used to be, I can’t remember if they are now but they would travel to those high schools and play their games there.”
McCormick said holding registration for youth sports can be a headache internally. “I know that it’s a headache. I know I am adding to that headache, but at the same time this could be an opportunity for kids to do something other that sit home and stare at an Xbox.”
City Clerk-Treasurer Carol Westergren said registration is “not a headache when you do it online.” McCormick said that would be a possibility.
Everything will be covered in the cost of registration, which “would probably be around $125,” according to McCormick. “The parents will have to know that they will have to provide their own equipment so there’s no upfront cost.” He said the coaches would be volunteers.
Beebe School District coaches that McCormick said he talked to said they were willing to give up some space by the field house for the kids to practice.
“Then there’s always the college [Arkansas State University-Beebe],” he said. “I know that in the past when there was a youth football team they practiced there at that facility. They can practice in my backyard. I got enough green grass for them to practice in so practice won’t be an issue.”
After the first year, the team could host a game at the Beebe High School football field and the logistics would be worked out to do that, McCormick said. “Then, of course, you get the gate and do concessions and it becomes a little bit more profitable.”
The money that would be made would be “put right back into scholarships” for the program, McCormick said.
He said others in town “need to kind of put up or shut up. They need to help support this, too. We need to go out there and see if we can’t get some funds.”
McCormick was asked about tryouts and said, “It’s a city-run program, everyone if eligible.”
“Kids are literally being recruited out of the city of Beebe to go play other places,” he said. Dugger added, “When he’s talking about youth being recruited, he’s not lying. My son has been wrestling this past season and we’ve had two Cabot teams who let messages on my phone, where the are asking him to please play football in Cabot.” He said wrestling was the same way, “so they are coming after our kids.”
McCormick also was asked about transportation. He said parents would be responsible for getting their kids to and from games.
Councilman Nathan Lindsey said he would like for the city to have everything worked out concerning the program so the city “would have a leg to stand on before we put a kid in a helmet.”
