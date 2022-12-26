Beebe Middle School has been recognized for “high math growth in the northeast region,” according to Principal Paula Courson, who reported to the Beebe School Board last week about the school’s Every Student Succeeds Act index score.
Courson said that the middle school had an index score of 70.05, which was an increase of 5.01 points and letter grade of B. The middle school has 455 students, total faculty and staff of 46 with 33 certified teachers and a student to teacher ratio of 22.7-1, she said. The average teaching years experience is 10.49 years.
Letter grades or school ratings are determined by the following steps: Each school is assigned to a grade span based on the grades the school serves – elementary, middle or high school; the schools’ overall ESSA School Index score is calculated by determining the school’s weighted achievement score, value added growth score, graduation rate and school quality and student success score; and the total score for each school determines the school rating.
The school ratings for each grade span include elementary school (grades per-kindergarten-5): A = 79.26 and above, B = 72.17-79.25, C = 64.98-72.16, D = 58.09-64.97 and F = 0.00-58.08.middle school (grades 6-8): A = 75.59 and above, B = 69.94-75.58, C = 63.73-69.93, D = 53.58-63.72 and F = 0.00-53.57.high school (grades 9-12): A = 73.22 and above, B = 67.96-73.21, C = 61.10-67.95, D = 52.95-61.09, and F = 0.00-52.94.
Courson spoke about some of the incentives for achievement offered to the students, saying that instead of handing out certificates for achievement, bracelets were handed out last year and “the kids love them.” She said this year during the first-quarter awards, the sixth-graders had the bracelets on their arms from last year when they were fifth-graders so they got to add to those.
Courson also talked about the “Golden Book Award” that goes to the class that has read the most words per quarter. “They get the Golden Book Award trophy in their classroom,” she said.
The school also offers accelerated reading incentives and character recognition that includes things like preparation, attitude and work ethic.
Just like the students at the middle school, Courson said the teachers love competition and active learning, so there was an escape room activity for them this year.
Working “really hard to stay connected to the main campus” is something the middle school is doing this year. Courson said the football players opened doors and greeted students at the McRae campus at the start of their school days on Fridays before the football games and “the kids loved it.”
Student mentors also have been put in place this year, eating breakfast with other students and doing some early morning work with them. They also put together a Christmas tree this year.
The free and reduced lunch percentage of students is 51.43 percent and the percentage of special education students is 17.8 percent, she said.
School Resource Officer Greg Meharg also has been “a great addition to our campus,” Courson said. “The kids love seeing him at lunch and recess on the playground. He has worked very hard to build relationships with the students. The kids all want his autograph. He writes a smiley on their hand and they think it’s the greatest thing in the world.”
Meharg has been in law enforcement for 22 years, and 19 of those have been as an SRO.
In addition, Courson said several events have been big this year, such as the school’s Veterans Day celebration. “I am very proud of the way our middle school does our Veterans Day celebration.” She said she thinks “reverent” is the word to describe it.
The middle school also got to have its dance again Nov. 18. Pre-COVID-19, the school held a dance and Courson said “the kids loved it.” Courson noted that the dance had twice the turnout this time.
Dressing up is something else that Courson said the students love to do. She discussed them dressing up for Red Ribbon week, for homecoming and for any reason they can put on a costume.
Information for this article was contributed by Nena Zimmer of the Jonesboro Sun.
