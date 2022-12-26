Beebe Middle School has been recognized for “high math growth in the northeast region,” according to Principal Paula Courson, who reported to the Beebe School Board last week about the school’s Every Student Succeeds Act index score.

Courson said that the middle school had an index score of 70.05, which was an increase of 5.01 points and letter grade of B. The middle school has 455 students, total faculty and staff of 46 with 33 certified teachers and a student to teacher ratio of 22.7-1, she said. The average teaching years experience is 10.49 years.

Information for this article was contributed by Nena Zimmer of the Jonesboro Sun.

