Beebe Middle School Principal Paula Courson gave an update to the School Board on Monday on upgrades and programs at the school, including telling the board members that one of the things the students enjoy most is simply using the dictionary.
Courson said since dictionaries aren’t really used anymore by most people, getting one out and learning all the symbols and definitions is interesting for the students. “We have been really pushing our students,” she said.
Concerning upgrades, Courson said the cafeteria, which seats 280 students, has new paint and new flooring plus new tables and chairs. She also mentioned windscreens and fencing around the dumpsters and outer perimeter of the campus. In terms of office security, Courson talked about a sliding window that was added, along with a magnetic locking door for the office.
Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail addressed what was being done to help students with dyslexia.
“In the past, when you had dyslexia, you were put on a computer,” Nail said. “Not anymore – we have invested time, money, personnel and it’s making a difference. I talked to the parents of a child with dyslexia and they were very, very grateful for the changes made. It has cost more money and it has been real intensive but it is worth it. We’re here for kids.”
Courson said the spelling bee the school had was “intense” with the students being in front of their peers. “They did a very good job.”
She also mentioned students going to homecoming activities, saying the pledge at football games, taking part in band concerts and activities such as the Veterans Day program. “We want our students to think outside of just the classroom because we are trying to make them be citizens.”
Traditionally, middle school students are able to try out for band and choir, and apply for the EAST (Education Accelerated by Service and Technology) program, Courson noted. “This year, students not participating in these electives are able to enroll in mini-electives.
Hands-on learning activities also are offered to the students “to meet academic, physical and social-emotional needs, Courson said, and RTI (Response To Intervention) Go Time is an opportunity available for the students, with the groups formed based on achievement assessments.
