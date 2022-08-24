A September trial date has been set in Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson’s civil lawsuit against his opponent in the November general election, Beebe City Councilman Danny Mahoney, to try to keep him off the ballot.
White County Circuit Judge Daniel Brock has scheduled the trial for Sept. 8 at 1:30 p.m. in the Wilbur D. Mills court building. Subpoena was served this week to White County Clerk Carla Barnett, Beebe City Attorney Chris O’Neil and Beebe Police Department Capt. Barron Dickson. Barnett is a defendant in the suit, along with Mahoney and the White County Election Commission.
Robertson filed the suit in early June after Mahoney filed paperwork to run for mayor May 20. The election commission asked in late June that the suit be dismissed, but also demanded “a trial by jury on all genuine issues of material fact.”
Robertson’s attorney, Melanie Grayson, gives two reasons in the suit for why Mahoney is not eligible or should be disqualified from running for mayor. While Mahoney submitted a “true and correct copy of the political pledge, candidate filing form, affidavit of eligibility signed by Mahoney along with the independent candidate petition affidavit,” with signatures included, according to the suit, the petition of qualified electors circulated by Mahoney was not the petition form to be used for the office of mayor.
“Defendant Mahoney’s petition of qualified electors is for position of alderman,” the lawsuit states. “Upon information and belief, defendant Mahoney collected signatures representing he was running for the position of alderman and not for the office of mayor.”
The lawsuit mentioned one Beebe resident “who reportedly believed he was signing a petition for Mahoney to run for alderman. Upon information that Mahoney was running for mayor instead of alderman, [Harold] Keffley allegedly requested that his signature be crossed off the petition.”
“Arkansas code states that signatures incorrectly obtained or submitted under this section shall not be counted,” the lawsuit states. “Defendant Mahoney has not complied with Arkansas Code Annotated 7-7-103 to have his name placed on the ballot as an independent candidate for mayor of Beebe.”
In a response from his attorney, Buck Gibson, Mahoney “admits he submitted a nominating petition for the office of mayor” of Beebe to the White County clerk and election commissioners, but denies the other allegations against him.
The other reason given by Robertson is Mahoney pleading no contest last October to violating Beebe’s “vicious dog” ordinance “as a result of possessing a banned dog breed within the city of Beebe.”
“As part of the plea agreement, the court entered an order requiring Mahoney to remove the prohibited dog from Beebe city limits,” the lawsuit states. “The defendant by and through his legal counsel affirmatively stated in a letter to the court dated Nov. 1, 2021, that the dog had been removed to a location in Antioch and would not be returned to the city of Beebe without leave of the court.”
However, the dog was seen in the city limits around Nov. 19 in Mahoney’s back yard. He was then contacted by the police chief and reportedly made “an affirmative statement that the dog was not in the city limits.” Within minutes of that call, Mahoney allegedly was seen by an officer arriving to his home and loading the “subject dog” in his vehicle to leave the area. He was stopped within the city limits with the “subject dog” and ended up being charged with criminal contempt and tampering with evidence.
In December, Mahoney entered a plea of guilty to a second violation of the city ordinance along with contempt of court “as a result of the defendant’s deceit and dishonesty to the court by bringing the dog back in city limits in violation of the court’s order after submitting a letter to the court that the dog had been removed from city limits. No appeal was issued from these charges.”
The lawsuit notes that under the Arkansas Constitution, “no person hereafter convicted of embezzlement of public money, bribery, forgery or other infamous crime shall be eligible to the General Assembly or capable of holding any office of trust or profit in this state.”
Infamous crimes, the lawsuit states, include “a misdemeanor offense in which the finder of fact was required to find, or the defendant to admit, an act of deceit, fraud or false statement.”
The declaratory judgment being asked for in the lawsuit is that “defendant Mahoney is not an eligible or qualified candidate for the office of mayor of Beebe at the time of filing by reason of pleading guilty to criminal contempt by willfully disobeying a court order through his dishonest actions. Defendant Mahoney, as an independent candidate for the position of mayor of Beebe, collected signatures on the petition form used for the office of alderman and not the petition form used for the office of mayor.”
The political practices pledge, however, says that Mahoney is a candidate for the Office of Mayor “Beebe” and bears his signature. It is dated May 20. The petition is labeled “Mayor-Council form of government council member candidates elected at large in cities of the 1st class and cities of the 2nd class.” It was signed by Mahoney as him running for mayor as of May 20.
The writ of mandamus being requested should be issued, according to the lawsuit, to prohibit the inclusion of Mahoney’s name as a candidate for Beebe mayor.
In the event that Mahoney’s name is not kept off ballots, the lawsuit states that “the White County Election Commission should be directed not to count any votes for him or to certify Defendant Mahoney’s name to the secretary of state or any other official or board regarding the results of the city mayoral election 2022.”
Robertson also has directed the city’s attorneys to investigate Mahoney for nonfeasance of office. That decision was made at the Beebe City Council’s May meeting. The investigation has not been addressed at the past few council meetings, including Monday’s.
