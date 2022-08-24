A September trial date has been set in Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson’s civil lawsuit against his opponent in the November general election, Beebe City Councilman Danny Mahoney, to try to keep him off the ballot.

White County Circuit Judge Daniel Brock has scheduled the trial for Sept. 8 at 1:30 p.m. in the Wilbur D. Mills court building. Subpoena was served this week to White County Clerk Carla Barnett, Beebe City Attorney Chris O’Neil and Beebe Police Department Capt. Barron Dickson. Barnett is a defendant in the suit, along with Mahoney and the White County Election Commission.

Information for this article was contributed by staff writer Greg Geary.

