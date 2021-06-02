Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson believes the city will need to charge $3 to $4 per household monthly in order to fix its problem with picking up leaves.
The Beebe City Council discussed the city's leaf and limb situation at its May meeting, hearing a presentation from Nick Smith from the Beebe Street Department about getting an air burner with an estimated cost of $134,452 or a TL3 Lightning Loader truck estimated to cost almost $170,000 to potentially deal with the problem. The council is expected to continue the discussion this month.
With the air burner, the limbs and leaves could be burned on site, according to Smith. A packet of information he distributed said the air burners works “by safely burning wood waste within a confined area” and is capable of accepting and burning large quantities of wood waste at any one time.
One model in the information can dispose of 11 to 13 tons of wood waste per hour and a larger model can dispose of 11 to 13 tons of wood waster per hour. Both models, according to the information packet, are commonly used at landfills.
The information on the truck that Smith handed out described it as a “grapple loader mounted to a chassis from behind the cab.” It is equipped with a standard trash bucket at the end of the boom. “The loader operates from a fixed platform located behind the chassis cab.”
If city officials decided to go with the truck, Smith said the city would have to have the truck, a chipper and a new vacuum that actually sprays everything into the truck so it can be hauled off.
The city stopped picking up leaves this spring because it had exceeded the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality's limits on collection of yard waste, Robertson said in April. If it collects more than 500 cubic yards, "you have to go into a permit for a compost facility and you have to have water runoff testing."
The limb and leaf service had been offered by the city for free. Robertson said in April that the city would still be picking up some limbs, grinding them up and taking them to the land by the city pond.
Robertson said that no matter what option the council chooses to fix the yard waste pickup problem, “once again we are back to how to budget that."
"It is my opinion is you’re going to have to charge for this service and you’re going to have to charge three of four dollars per household for this service in order to generate the amount of money that you will need for expenses," he said. "You are still going to have to keep other trucks and you are still going to need a dump truck.”
Robertson said as far as city finances, he doesn’t think “you can continue to give away services and provide the necessary services in police and fire and streets and other services that are mandated to provide."
Council member Matt Dugger said that he agreed.
"I would like to do a little more research on this air burner thing," Dugger said. "I think it’s a good idea and I’m glad Nick, or whoever found it, found it.” He said he thinks residents will be happy with it if the council goes with it.
He also mentioned “ballparking” the cost for each family, and Robertson said it would be “about $144,000 a year in revenue, I’d say. Four dollars should generate about $144,000 a year."
Council member Tracy Lightfoot said, “So basically the air burner, the only thing it would save us is not having to haul it [leaves and limbs] off to the compost facility, right?” Robertson responded, “That is correct.”
Council member Derrek Goff added, “You wouldn’t have to grind it either.” And Lightfoot said, “In my opinion, this air burner is the way to go with it.”
Dugger asked if the ADEQ would require the city to have a permit for the air burner and Smith said he called them twice and the first person he talked to said the only thing the city would need would be a wastewater permit if it stacked the limbs up as it loaded them in. "As far as the ash, it’s just ash.”
Smith said he was told by the air burner representative that the city would probably burn two days out of the week at most.
He said he left messages for ADEQ and was hoping to hear back with more information.
