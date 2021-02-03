Beebe’s mayor announced last week that he was putting back in place the city’s Criminal Investigation Unit to address drug abuse and the city also is cracking down on the sale of “prohibited substances” by businesses.
“I want every officer to know the mayor and City Council back them in enforcing the laws of the state and the ordinances of the city without fear of retaliation,” Mayor Mike Robertson said at the January meeting of the Beebe City Council. “There will be some changes to include the entire police department staff to arrest and bring to justice every form of drug abuse activity.”
Beebe police officers will report their drug arrests to the ranking officers to be processed, according to Robertson.
“All police officers may be called from time to time to assist with confidential investigations,” he said. “I am requesting for every member of the Beebe Police Department to arrest and apprehend anyone participating in illegal drug activities.”
Robertson said recently that “a number of, if not all, smoke shops, including some quick stops, are advertising and selling prohibited substances that are defined in city Ordinance 2010-4. Beebe police officers and code enforcement officers have personally viewed this product for sale. This ordinance has been given to the business personnel. Code enforcement has a video of paraphernalia for sale at these locations which is an extremely large display.”
Although Robertson did not say what was on display, the ordinance covers multiple items used to “plant, propagate, cultivate, grow, harvest, manufacture, compound, convert, produce, process, prepare, test, analyze, pack, repack, store, contain, conceal, inject, ingest, inhale or otherwise introduce into the human body a controlled substance in violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.”
Code enforcement, Robertson said, has spoken to personnel at some of these locations and forwarded the city ordinance to their home office. He said allowing the sale of these products “only enhances the use of drugs.”
Robertson said the enforcement will be viewed as political involvement and he mentioned that he knows some council members had already been contacted by some residents regarding this issue.
Robertson asked council members if they were in favor of the enforcement of the ordinance and all of them said they were. Robertson said, “Thank you. We are going to enforce it.”
Robertson said he met Ron Lewis, now assistant chief of the Beebe Police Department, in 1996 when Beebe was experiencing a high volume of drug activity.
“The police department had conducted surveillance with the assistance of Little Rock Air Force Base on suspected offenders,” Robertson said. “I had taken this evidence to all law enforcement offices and state officials and received no assistance. Eventually, I was told about Ron Lewis, who was working for Lonoke County Drug Task Force.”
He said he showed Lewis what the city gathered “and he immediately confirmed what we had suspicioned.”
Robertson said Lewis took the evidence and contacted an Internal Revenue Service agent and a border patrol agent. “Eventually, the FBI, the U.S. Marshal’s Office, DEA [Drug Enforcement Administration] raided the suspected business. All the properties were confiscated and the offenders were sentenced.”
Now all these years later, Robertson said police lives are threatened and their lives are taken for no cause at all and there is no respect for them at all anymore. He said police officers are faced with lawsuits, retaliation, disrespect and being murdered on a day-to-day basis by being subjected to “media propaganda.”
However, in the past couple of years, Robertson said, the Beebe Police Department under the direction of Lewis and Chief Wayne Ballew conducted undercover drug buys and the city “became the envy of all neighboring communities and was at the top high of number of felony arrests within the county or neighboring counties. It became known among offenders that Beebe was not the place to sell or do drugs. Offenders would tell informants that they would not meet inside the Beebe city limits, only on the outside.”
In addition to Lewis and Ballew, Capt. Barron Dickson also was part of the “very successful” special investigative unit that was fighting drugs in Beebe.
Figures from two officers who have been working the night shift over the past two years were shared by Robertson. “There has been 59 felony drug arrests, 39 other felony arrests, 35 misdemeanor [drug] arrests, 88 misdemeanor arrests, 15 DWI alcohol arrests and DWI-drug arrests 16.”
He also said marijuana, powdered and crack cocaine, powdered methamphetamine, heroin, ecstasy, pharmaceuticals and miscellaneous narcotics and nine guns were seized.
Robertson said the unit was dissolved “due to COVID and lack of cooperation with other agencies, including state and federal officials’ lack of willingness to enforce.”
He said Beebe is experiencing a “high rate of drug activity in the city. We are experiencing a higher death rate of our youth due to drug use; a higher number of youth and adults becoming addicted to drug use, which in turn increases a high rate of crime in the city of Beebe.”
