Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson contributes his city having the most population growth in the county, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, “to when people are looking to move here, they look at the education.”
“We have public education facilities that are next to anyone’s; matter of fact, I would say it’s superior to a lot of schools,” Robertson said, “and there’s also Arkansas State University[-Beebe] that contributes to our growth, where you can get anywhere from a two- to four-year degree and the cost for that is very reasonable.”
According to the census, Beebe went from a population of 7,315 in the 2010 census to 8,437 in the 2020 Census, and “of course, we are very happy about that, the growth that we have,” Robertson said.
“We have a safe community, but I think when people look [at moving], they look at the size and we’re not huge and we’re not small,” he said. “We have things that they like in a smaller community. Of course, we would like to grow some more. ...”
Robertson said the city is limited some by ground space, but has a “very large trade area.”
“Our city limits on the ground is not real large, so we don’t have a lot of growth potential on the ground for additional housing developments and subdivisions that we would like to have,” he said, “and you know that was one of the things that when we requested an annexation a couple of years ago, we would like to see more ground area and then when businesses locate, they like to look at that data. ...
“Communitywise we would exceed well over 10,000 in just the residential area that lies just outside the city limits, but I also understand when people don’t want to be annexed. I think we had quite a bit more growth in the community than what it was showing, but as far as city limits, we’re happy with the growth we’ve seen.”
He said despite the lack of space to grow, he believes new subdivisions are helping.
“We have seen in the subdivisions that have recently been developed, with what we call R1 where they build a little bit larger lot size and house, so what we have seen is all those are pre-sold and the lots are sold. They can’t develop the property for additional lots fast as they are selling,” Robertson said. “I think that’s what a lot of people are looking for. So many developers want to go what they call R4, which is a smaller lot size so they can have a larger quantity of lots on their ground area, but these new developments that we have seen with R1 is larger lots, larger homes. They are opening up more phases of that as we speak and they can’t open it fast enough as it’s selling.”
Beebe was among four cities in the county that showed population growth. The others were Searcy, Higginson and Rose Bud. He said the amount of growth Beebe experienced in the 2020 Census “is surprising over Searcy [populationwise]. We are pleased with the community as a whole. We have a lot of good people.”
Searcy’s 2010 population was 22,858 while the population came in slightly increased at 22,937.
“I was happy it went up, but I thought it would go up more than that,” Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne said. “Several people that I talked to thought our number would be closer to 24,000, something like that, and I agree. I was surprised.
“We’re stuck with this for 10 years. I am disappointed in that number but I am glad it’s an increase and not a decrease.”
Osborne said one reason he was surprised the growth wasn’t more is because “everywhere you look new subdivisions are going up and apartments are full. Everywhere you go there’s growth, growth, growth, growth and then it comes up we are up what, a 100?”
Higginson also grew by almost 100, 621 in 2010 to 705 in 2020, but Mayor Randell Homsley was “glad to see our growth continue from the 2010 census.”
“We grew almost 80 percent [in the 2010 census] and we wanted to keep that growth going,” Homsley said. “We have just concentrated on making this a family-friendly atmosphere in town and I think it has paid off.
“We do have some new housing. We have a new subdivision called Baker’s Field, which is Danny Baker. We still got several houses where the foundations have been laid already and we’re building there, so we’ve got steady growth in the town.”
As a result of growing in numbers, Homsley said “we get more turnback [money] from the state and it helps out tremendously. In a small town, even a small rise in population helps out a lot and it contributes to the growth of the county. We are proud of the growth in our population. It gets more turnback for the street department. It’s just a plus all the way around.”
Even though Rose Bud also increased, by 12 residents to 494, Mayor Shawn Gorham was hoping the city would exceed 500.
“That would have taken us to a second-class town,” Gorham said.
He said he thought Rose Bud’s population should have increased more because new rental housing went up the year before last.
“The way the census works is they mail that to where you’re registered to vote at and if the people hadn’t updated their voter registration, then their census letter went to an address that they are not going to get more than likely, and they didn’t do door to door [when the census] with COVID,” he said. “That probably has a lot to do with why the entire county was down.
“I am glad we are showing growth, but I was disappointed because I was expecting to go over 500 and become a second-class town rather than an incorporated town. I feel that not going door to door hurt it.”
Overall, population in the county was down by 254 residents (from 77,076 in 2010 to 76,822 in 2020).
