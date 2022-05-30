Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson has directed the city’s attorneys to investigate whether a councilman who has filed to run against him as mayor in the November general election has committed nonfeasance of office.
Robertson ordered the investigation by Beebe Prosecuting Attorney Randy Grice and City Attorney Chris O’Neill of a “warrant and charges” against Danny Mahoney on Thursday night after City Clerk/Treasurer Carol Westergren expressed concerns about being guilty of “nonfeasance of office” if the city’s other elected officials did nothing.
Westergren said she has been clerk/treasurer for 15 years and has been allowed to attend many classes over the years concerning state statutes and ethics. “Over the last few months, I have had something on my heart and on my mind. I have done the research. I have asked our city attorney and our prosecuting attorney to help me do some research for me and I’m just going to bring something to your attention.
“[Arkansas] Code [Annotated] 14-42-109 talks about the removal of elected or appointed officers. If the mayor, a member of the city council or any other elected officer of the city of the first class or a city of a second class or any incorporated town in this state shall willfully and knowingly fail, refuse or neglect to execute or cause to be executed any laws or ordinances within the jurisdiction, they shall be guilty of nonfeasance in the office.
“I don’t want to be guilty of this, so I’m going to bring this to your attention. We have a council member that is sitting among us that has been charged and convicted. He entered a plea of guilty in reference to having the pit bull in Beebe and entered a guilty plea to contempt of court.”
Mahoney, who is serving his first term on the council, pleaded guilty in December after not moving his dog out of the city limits as he had agreed to do after pleading no contest last October to violating the city’s vicious animals ordinance.
Cause of concern
Westergren brought up a Nov. 3, 2020, affidavit for arrest filed by the city’s former animal control officer, Erica Darden.
“Beebe Animal Control received a call that there were pigs on the property” belonging to Mahoney on Arkansas Highway 31, she said. Then, while at the property, the animal control officer observed pit bulls there. “But Mr. Mahoney denied that the dogs were pit bulls, however, Mr. Mahoney agreed to removed the pigs from the premises.”
Westergren said that Darden observed Nov. 20, 2020, that the pigs were still on the property and the next day, she “sent Mr. Mahoney a message, via Facebook, reminding him to remove the pigs and [he] was given a deadline of the following Monday. According to Darden, Mr. Mahoney responded by saying that Darden was threatening him.”
On Dec. 31, 2020, according to Westergren, Mahoney was sent a letter by Darden “regarding the city ordinance violation and giving him until Jan. 15, 2021, to remove the pigs.” Westergren said Darden had the affidavit notarized Jan. 21, 2021, stating that the pigs were still at Mahoney’s residence.
Beebe Prosecuting Attorney Christopher O’Neill assured Westergren on May 20, 2021, that a warrant had been signed by White County District Judge Mark Derrick “for the violation of the Beebe ordinance prohibiting livestock to be inside the city limits and the vicious dogs May 17, 2021.”
Westergren said Mahoney appeared in White County District Court-Beebe Division on Oct. 21 and issued his plea of no contest for the charge of violating the Beebe ordinance on vicious dogs.
She said O’Neill requested an order requiring Mahoney to remove the prohibited dog from the city limits, pending the outcome of Mahoney’s appeal. She said Mahoney and his attorney both agreed that the request was acceptable and they had no objections to the court imposing the order.
“In addition,” Westergren said, “at that time it was reported that Mr. Mahoney had already removed the prohibited dog from the Beebe city limits to a location in Antioch. It was recorded that this move happened prior to the court date and the dog would not be returned unless authorized by the court, due to the agreement of the prosecutor, defense counsel, defendant. Judge Derrick verbalized the order and confirmed that that was the agreement. After the confirmation, Judge Derrick wrote the order, dog shall remain as placed in Antioch pending the appeal on Mr. Mahoney’s docket sheet.
“On Nov. 1, 2021, [Mahoney’s attorney] Mr. Josh Edwards submitted a letter that was addressed to the Beebe District Court. The letter reads in part, ‘Danny Mahoney has contacted Tim Martin and requested that he take possession of the dog pursuant to the court order that it be removed from Beebe, Ark., city limits. Mr. Mahoney and Mr. Martin have completed that transaction, the dog will not be returned to the city of Beebe without leave of this court.”
On Nov. 19, Westergren said she talked to Robertson and was advised that the dog that Mahoney had been ordered to keep out of the city limits was at his residence. Westergren said the dog that was supposed to be removed was seen through a chain-link fence in Mahoney’s backyard with “multiple other dogs.”
She said Beebe police Lt. Brian Duke was contacted to photograph the dog, but at that time the police were unsure how to proceed since Mahoney is a council member. Westergren said it was thought best to contact the city attorney for advice.
On Nov. 29, Westergren said Capt. Barron Dickson launched the department’s drone to an altitude of approximately 400 feet in the area of Mahoney’s residence. He said he saw a dog on the property that appeared to be identical to the one that had been photographed by the animal control officer. Dickson activated the zoom feature of the drone, according to Westergren, that showed the dog was the same build and color of the one that had been previously photographed by animal control and had been photographed on Mahoney’s property Nov. 19 during another drone flight due to the ordinance violation.
While on the phone with Dickson, Westergren said, Mahoney arrived at his residence and retrieved the dog from the backyard, placed it into his vehicle and then left the area. Mahoney was stopped by Dickson at the city maintenance shop.
Westergren said Mahoney said the dog was brought back into the city limits for a vet visit. However, on Jan. 30, O’Neill issued a subpoena for records obtained that showed that there was not a veterinarian appointment scheduled for the dog.
Westergren said that by looking at all the information, “you can tell Mr. Mahoney willingly, willingly went against a local ordinance. As elected officials, that includes you six council members, that includes you Mayor Robertson, that also includes me, because I am elected, if we do not look at this and we do not take action, we could be charged.”
Westergren asked that the council direct the city attorney and the prosecuting attorney to investigate Mahoney for indictment of violations existing under ACA 14-42-109, an infamous crime as described in Article 5, Section 9 of the Arkansas Constitution.
“By not directing the city attorney, prosecuting attorney to investigate, we will be held accountable under Arkansas Code 14-42-109,” she said, “I’m not going to be found guilty on nonfeseance in my office, so I am asking you all to to ask the city attorney Mr. [Randy] Grice to look into this.”
Mayor makes decision
At first, a motion was made by Councilman Derrek Goff and seconded by Councilwoman Linda Anthony for the attorneys to conduct an investigation. However, Council members Shannon Woods, Mahoney, Tracy Lightfoot and Matt Dugger abstained in the vote for approval. Mahoney, who had filed to run for mayor a week earlier, did not respond otherwise.
Woods later posted on Facebook, “It’s officially election season in Beebe, where my tire gets punctured while I am in a council meeting and they attempt to begin removal proceedings on a fellow alderman conveniently the same week it came out that the fellow alderman is running for mayor.”
Dugger said during the meeting that he didn’t understand why the whole council had to vote on what Westergren said. “I’m not a lawyer though,” he said.
Grice said that as attorneys for the city, they take their direction from the council and the mayor, so “unless we are told by the council or mayor to take that …”
Robertson then said to Grice and O’Neill, “I”ll direct you to investigate this warrant and charges.” Anthony added, “I’m not going to jail.”
Westergren said she would put it on record that “the clerk/treasurer brought this to the attention of the council and the mayor.”
After the meeting, Robertson told The Daily Citizen that “when you’re sworn into office, you swear you’re going to uphold all the laws and ordinances.” He said Mahoney tried to rescind the ordinance “for his own personal interest and gain so he wouldn’t have to pay fines.”
Robertson said a circuit judge will have to determine if Mahoney committed nonfeasance of office. “That’s a criminal court case, but there’s going to be a civil court case also.”
Robertson called being a council member “an office of trust. It is not an office of lying. It is not an office of deceit. It is not an office of making false statements, and all of that is a violation. There is also the issue of is he even eligible to run after committing the crimes that he did. Did he commit an infamous crime? Will he be eligible to run?”
Service dogs
Woods asked about the enforcement of the vicious animal ordinance, saying that if the city is going to enforce it on one resident, it needs to enforce it on everyone.
“I had a complaint on a couple of pit bulls in town they said ... were service animals,” Woods said. “It is my understanding that Judge Derrick ruled because they presented paperwork that those dogs had been registered online as service animals, so they’re allowed in the city limits if they are a service dog, correct?”
O’Neill responded, “According to Judge Derrick’s ruling, that is correct. I will freely admit that the certification process for the service animal is practically nonexistent.”
Woods asked, “You pay money online and you get a certificate?” O’Neill responded, “Sixty-dollars.”
Robertson said there needs to be legitimate evidence of a service dog “so we’re not through with that.”
O’Neill said in light of the judge’s ruling, the city needs to put in some additional registration requirements for service animals in the city because “it’s about making sure that that owner who is going to be allowed to have that dog is responsible.”
Woods said a “true service dog is not going to chase a jogger down the street and try to bite him.”
O’Neill said there is “no clear definition of what a service dog is. Obviously, a dog that is well-trained and has gone through all of these training programs, but with a $60 online registration, you have no idea.”
Robertson said if it’s not a legitimate service animal and it’s a $49.99 certificate, “that’s not OK. It shouldn’t be OK to anyone, the judge or anyone else. If that’s what happens to pass the buck to get on through, that’s wrong. It’s as wrong as some of the other things that have happened.”
He added that “service dogs are service dogs and not emotional support dogs, and so many people get emotional service dogs but they are not service dogs, so I think there needs more clarification.”
Woods asked if the topic could be put on the agenda for the next meeting, and Robertson said, “We can.”
“I think we need to have a little discussion with the judge about this,” he said.
Woods added, “There is a fine line with disabilities and everything else.”
Grice said he would look into what cities do – what’s out there in the statutes.” O’Neill added that “as of right now, the only difference between an emotional support dog and a registered service dog is $20.”
Woods said the training for a “true service dog” costs $20,000 to $25,000. “It has a job. That dog does not go off into the weeds, so to speak. It has his job and he does his job and that’s that. He doesn’t chase joggers down the street.”
