Construction on a new wastewater treatment plant in Beebe may start in the spring after the Beebe Water Department received $5 million for water improvements in a grant from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to Mayor Mike Robertson.

“I’m sure it’s going to cost above and beyond $10 million, you know since inflation," Robertson said concerning the facility. "I’m real pleased that we got that [grant]. It will keep us from having to do additional bonding, I’m sure.”

