Construction on a new wastewater treatment plant in Beebe may start in the spring after the Beebe Water Department received $5 million for water improvements in a grant from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to Mayor Mike Robertson.
“I’m sure it’s going to cost above and beyond $10 million, you know since inflation," Robertson said concerning the facility. "I’m real pleased that we got that [grant]. It will keep us from having to do additional bonding, I’m sure.”
Beebe Water Department General Manager Tommy Jackson addressed the Beebe City Council about the grant during its regular January meeting.
“When we originally done our bond money to build a wastewater treatment facility, we initially originally [had] $14 million," Jackson said. "And we paid off some debt loans that we had and it left us with $11 million to build a treatment plant and do some work inside the city with the lift stations and lines.
"We were thinking that was probably not going to be enough money; from when we got the money until now, everything has doubled in price. So, originally we were going to do a bond ordinance for the first one and get that done and come back and do a second one if we needed to, to do some work on our infrastructure here in town.”
Robertson told The Daily Citizen the city is using Salt Engineers and Planning in Searcy for the facility, and Jackson said the engineer helped fill out all the paperwork to secure the ARPA funds. “That’s free money to us,” Jackson said. “That’s going to go in addition and help us propel through the other stuff that we need to do, so I’m grateful for that.”
Pre-COVID-19, Jackson said the thought was that the cost of a new wastewater treatment plant would be about $5 million. However, "everything has liked doubled in price so we're sitting here thinking, already saying, OK what can we do to change up? Are we going to have enough money to build this like in our first conception. Until we actually bid it, we're not going to know," he said.
"When the state got the ARPA money, we applied for it and got that grant. That $5 million was the maximum so we're hoping this will allow us to complete the project the way we originally intended where we're not going to have to take something out of the project and plus, we're wanting to do some work on our lines, the infrastructure through town and stuff, so that was going to be a second wave of what we were going to do. So we're hoping we are going to have some money left over to build this treatment plant to finish some of the line work."
Explaining the city's current wastewater treatment process, Jackson said there are ponds that are used. "I'm not sure exactly when they were built; of course they have been added. They had the original ponds and at some point another pond was added and they added another pond. Basically ever since the city has been treating wastewater, we've had those ponds down there. I'm going to say probably 50 years."
He said eventually "we will use one of the ponds actually strictly for diverting water, so for instance if we had a situation where we needed to divert some water instead of charging — in other words if we had to turn the plant off for something, for some kind of maintenance or emergency that we could divert that water. It's going to be just a backup plan."
While bidding is hoped to start for the wastewater treatment plant in March, Jackson said, "we're waiting on the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality to give us a construction permit. It has to be run in the paper as a 30-day public comment time. That's going in the paper now."
Jackson said the location of the plant will be on Alabama Street, off Fir Street, right across the railroad tracks and just south of the school district.
