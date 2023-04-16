A 58-year-old Beebe man died from a crash last week in rural White County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
In his report, Trooper Trace C. Vrooman wrote that a 1994 Jeep Cherokee driven by John Cates was traveling north on Cypress Lake Road on April 11 when he crossed into White County from Prairie County and left the road to the right at Arkansas Highway 13. The Jeep Cherokee then struck "two post signs" and continued through the grass. It reportedly overturned to the right and went into a small body of water, coming to a rest on its left side in the body of water.
