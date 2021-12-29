Beebe officials have turned a junkyard owner on Arkansas Highway 367 over to the city’s prosecuting attorney to pursue legal action for “illegal activities,” including continuous violations of city code.
Showing drone footage from Dec. 10 of the property at 6184 Arkansas Highway 367 S., Beebe Code Enforcement Officer James Squires told the City Council on Monday night that “it’s a mess.” The former DC Recycling is listed as being owned by David Hepp.
“He’s had no power since 2016; I confirmed that with Entergy,” Squires said. “On the 21st [of December], he had 28 vehicles in front of the property and 42 in the back.
“We served him with a cease and desist order and he’s disregarding it, and we needed to come get you all in on it because we feel like there is probably going to be some legal action.”
Mayor Mike Robertson said Hepp has been issued citations for operating in a prohibited (residential) zone and for no occupation license because he can’t have one in a prohibited zone.
“He’s been issued cleanliness citations and operating a junkyard in a prohibited zone,” Robertson said. “ADEQ [Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality] has been contacted. He has no permits with ADEQ that are required and he ‘s in a flood plain. He has no permit for the flood plain, so any contaminants there will wash into the drainage and the drainage out front into the bayou and just into Arkansas Game and Fish wetlands. So, we’ve issued round two of the tickets, but we haven’t located Mr. Hepp.”
The mayor also mentioned that there are times over “a 24-hour period” that “there will be cars that come and go [and] there’s types of saw blades all over the ground where they’re cutting catalytic converters off the vehicles. All of this has been turned over to the city prosecutor. So we’re going to proceed with [legal action against] all the illegal activities.”
