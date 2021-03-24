Beebe officials are looking into the cost of making paving repairs to several city streets.
“Jamie Lane is actually coming apart everywhere, so it’s got to be done, and you know the length of Jamie Lane,” Mayor Mike Robertson said last week at a special meeting. “Pinewood [Cove] is going to have to be done. Pinewood has a place in it that’s coming apart and then it has two or three other places that is going to do the same shortly.
“... Moneywise, I would be comfortable starting with $300,000.”
Robertson said the council’s “final decision” could be made at its next meeting, which was Monday, but the roads were not discussed.
Councilman Derrek Goff asked at the special meeting about Terrace Meadows and Robertson said he would like to do that area as well. He said an additional street would be put out there and when that is asphalted, that will be a good time for the city to make repairs in that area.
Councilman Matt Dugger mentioned that Veech Street was “mushrooming” in places, and Councilwoman Linda Anthony said she had heard from a resident that Georgia Street was really bad, noting that a picture was sent to illustrate how bad it is.
Robertson told the council members to make a note of what street repairs were needed and he said the city could get a price for having them fixed.
Kendall Martin of Heritage Excavation in Beebe told the council that “a 20-foot wide road a mile long is roughly going to cost you $150,000 per 2 inches thick of asphalt.”
Martin also said a lot of road problems are caused when people are putting in new driveways incorrectly or when people put in temporary driveways and wind up backing up water that seeps in underneath the asphalt and causes road face to fail.
“I think, just trying to throw this out there to help you guys in the future, you might want to look into putting in some codes and rules to protect your city streets and roadways so things like that don’t happen and cost you extra money in the future of them breaking down and having problems,” Martin said, adding that measures could be put into place to “help keep mud off the road, help keep debris off the road because any time you get a lot of mud on the road, obviously it’s full of water and that water seeps through your asphalt – and asphalt is not waterproof – and it gets into the pores of that asphalt and it ends up causing it to break down faster ... .
“I have been in the construction business for over 25 years and every town I have ever been to has rules and regulations to protect their streets for that kind of stuff. I know Beebe is an old town that has been slow to grow, but it is growing very fast right now and I think it’s going to continue to grow very fast, and this is one thing that Beebe probably needs to implement into their program to protect the city and the people who live here on these streets, and by doing so it will save you guys a lot of money in the future.”
Robertson said he agreed and the planning commission and the city could would work on that.
