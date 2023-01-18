Beebe Junior High School has been recognized in the northeast region for “best overall growth scores and best growth scores in ELA [English Language Arts] in 2022,” according to Principal Zeb Prothro.
“Last year, we had the high overall growth for the northeast region,” Prothro told the Beebe School Board last week. “We ranked fifth in that and also in English Language Arts. we ranked second, and I can tell you in English Language Arts, we were a tenth of a point away from cracking the top 10 in Arkansas.”
Prothro said he looked back at the last 10 years and the school’s seventh and eighth grades had more growth in English Language Arts than they have ever had. “That is something to celebrate, and that is a testament to how hard our students have worked as well as our teachers.”
This school year, Prothro said “hands-on learning” has been emphasized more than ever. “After COVID, we understand that a computer screen is not the best thing for a child so we try to get them off of the computers as much as possible, outside the classrooms and try to provide as much hands-on activity as we possibly can because not every kid learns the same way.”
Prothro said the seventh-grade math teachers have visited the middle school a couple of times and are trying to “vertically align their curriculum better.” He said math teachers Blake Difani and Clinton Williams are collaborating their lesson plans and response-to-intervention {RTI] practices to make sure all students are performing at their best.
“I think that our MAP [Measures of Academic Progress] scores in a couple of weeks are going to indicate so much growth for our kids,” he said. “It’s a testament of how hard our kids are working and these two men as well.”
Touching on safety for the junior high, Prothro thanked theboard for getting a school resource officer, Drew Pannell, and a dean of students, Scott Chism, for the school. “Not only have they helped keep our environment safer and a better place to work and learn, but also they’ve helped out with things such as bullying prevention and anti-bullying week.”
Focusing in on bullying, Prothro said that seventh and eighth grade are “the most impressionable state in a kid’s life, in my opinion, so anytime something is said to a kid, it hurts them dearly.”
He said the dean of students and SRO were instrumental in bullying prevention and anti-bullying week as well as drug-free week. “We know how vaping and things like that are know. They’ve done a really good job of being aware and then making our students more aware of that.”
Prothro turned next to “equity.” He said the school’s RTI “is first period every day and what we’re trying to do is get students’ weaknesses to be their strengths, whether that’s in math, English, science, a non-core area or maybe just a key element that they’re missing, we’re trying to intervention them for their academics.”
Something that is being done differently at the junior high this year, Prothro said, is RTIB, which focuses on behavior. “This is a long process but basically what it amounted to is we earmarked students with a high number of office referrals from last school year, that was in the sixth grade coming up to seventh. We have a boys and a girls class. We have about 25 in each.”
He said that the school also “put in student council representatives and we also put captains of our sports teams in there. We’ve had a lot of community outreach. I’m not going to lie, we’ve had a lot of youth pastors in our building that come in and they talk about some key things. One of them is character, another one is leadership and we also talk about morals in those classes, too.”
Prothro said the “proof is in the pudding” with those classes. “Their office referrals have went down substantially. We’ve done incentives. We have done everything we possibly can. I cooked breakfast for them with our SRO one day for no office referrals for our girls class. It has been really successful.”
To end the semester, Prothro said the junior high held a “Zero Discipline Party.” Any student with no office referrals, in this case 256 kids, got to enjoy cookies and milk with “Mr. Elf [Prothro ] and Mr. and Mrs. Claus.”
He said the school plans on using the RTIB program again next year. “I can tall you that we’ve had schools in our area come in and they want to watch those classes because of the success rate that we have had.”
Next year, Health Occupations Students of America also will be implemented, according to Prothro. “That’s our sports medicine and medical sciences classes. ... This spring, we are going to be able to participate in HOSA activities for seventh- and eighth-graders so that’s going to be a way where they can be more career ready at a younger age.”
Prothro also touched on “self-contained” students, saying “our self-contained kids have grown more than anybody at our school district.”
He said at the beginning of the year the students do a baseline test that is simply such things as “Can you say your ABCs?” and “Can you count to 100?”
“I can tell you at the beginning of the year, some of our self-contained students were not able to achieve that feat,” Prothro said, “but now, not only can they do those tasks that I just explained, they can also do things like one-step equations and they have grown two, three and four grade levels on reading.”
He said if that cycle of growth continues, “what’s going to happen is, they are going to graduate with a high school degree by the time they are a senior. and that’s a testament to how hard those kids have worked this year and also our self-contained teacher and his paraprofessionals.”
