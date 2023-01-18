Best overall, ELA growth scores in region for Beebe Junior High School

Beebe Junior High School Principal Zeb Prothro told the Beebe School Board last week that the junior high had the best overall and English Language Arts growth scores in the northeast region in 2022.

 Greg Geary / ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

Beebe Junior High School has been recognized in the northeast region for “best overall growth scores and best growth scores in ELA [English Language Arts] in 2022,” according to Principal Zeb Prothro.

“Last year, we had the high overall growth for the northeast region,” Prothro told the Beebe School Board last week. “We ranked fifth in that and also in English Language Arts. we ranked second, and I can tell you in English Language Arts, we were a tenth of a point away from cracking the top 10 in Arkansas.”

