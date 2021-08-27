Beebe officials decided this week to hold off on possibly demolishing a boarded-up and abandoned segregated schoolhouse on Apple Street after the White County Historical Society asked for time to raise money to restore it.
Will Walker, vice president of the historical society, asked the Beebe City Council on Monday to give the society’s board up to June to get fundraising started and apply for grants to go toward work on the 1944 building near the railroad tracks and one of the city’s water towers.
“Right now, the historical society board is leaning towards wanting the city to keep the property, but for us to do the grant work and all that,” Walker said. “I know the process started last year, but then Legion Hut in Searcy was kind of a fire we had to put out, so we had to write grants for that, but that project is moving right now so I think we’ll take this project on.”
On Friday afternoon, Walker contacted The Daily Citizen and said the White County Historical Society voted in favor of taking on the project. The link to donate is www.whitecountyhistory.net/beebe school.
The society basically has come up with a plan where restoration could be done in six phases, but he also said “it can be quicker than that.” He mentioned that first two things would be repairing the foundation and the roof, what he called the “key things.” The third phase would be to replace the doors and windows and the interior, getting electricity out to schoolhouse along with some security cameras.
Phase four, according to Walker, would be to build a small bathroom away from the building and then build a garden park next to it “to beautify the area a little bit” and then install air conditioning.
“Basically,” Walker said, “the vision is to make it a community center that could be rented out. It is a small building if you all have gone out there and looked at it. Our interest in keeping it is, as far as we know, it is the last black school that is still in White County. That is part of everybody’s history.
“There is a lot of people that are still alive that went to school there. They are getting up there in age but you know those people’s grandparents and great-grandparents that went to school there, so it means a lot to people and we’re trying to preserve it just like we would any other old building. It being the last black school in White County is a county treasure, we think.”
When it comes to fundraising, Walker said the society plans to sell bricks from the old schoolhouse, so hopefully there can be a brick path to the small garden next to the building, which could be “a little party room-convention center-type thing that would be taken care of and be a benefit to the city.”
The White County Master Gardeners already have said, according to Walker, that they would love to help with the project.
Concerning any grants to restore the building, Walker said some may “require matching funds. I just want to be up front and say we might ask for, but we will try to fundraise and do everything we can before we do that.”
Council member Derrek Goff told Walker that he talked to a friend of his who said there are times where the governor or senators can be asked to give assistance for certain things. He asked Walker if he had done that yet to see if that was possible.
“We have been in contact with the Arkansas HPP [Historic Preservation Program] and they said there wouldn’t be a problem with getting any grant money for this because it is a statewide history thing,” Walker said.
He said he did two months of research on the school building, including going through county records, but there is not much information about the school. He said for grant application purposes, the society would have to note “who owns the property.”
“The historical society wanted to make sure ... if you all want to keep it, we can keep you all on there,” Walker said. “That’s all it has got be submitted and I can submit that this week. A lot of the grants from the state and from the federal government, they will give more money if the city owns the property, so that’s the key deal here. If it’s a nonprofit, they are liable to give less.”
The first thing that Walker said the historical society is going to do is try to get the school house registered as a national landmark. “And if it fails the qualifications there, it will be a state one.”
Council member Matt Dugger told Walker that the city had tried to get the old school house on the historic register before but failed, so why did he think it would be different this time? Walker said he added information to what former Beebe Public Relations Director Kristen Boswell sent to him when she was working on getting it on the register.
“Even if it is not on the register, it can still get grant money,” Walker said. “It would just be a little bit harder but it is possible.”
City Clerk-Treasurer Carol Westergren asked Walker about the bathroom he talked about being built. He said it would be a small one with one or two stalls. “That will go along with people renting it because they will want a bathroom.”
“Who is going to be responsible for renting this building,” Westergren asked, “taking care of it and maintaining it and [who is going to collect] the funds for renting it? Are you going to charge for renting the building? Who is going to be collecting that? Who is going to make sure the building is cleaned after and before? These are questions which should be answered in my opinion.”
Mayor Mike Robertson said, “Well, I think he said the city would need to retain ownership and if so, then that’s a city responsibility. ... A restroom would be fine as long as it is not open daily and open only when in use. If it is open daily, then we’d have continual vandalism daily.”
Walker said he used to work for the city of Searcy in Parks and Recreation so he fully understood the problem with restrooms. He said he didn’t feel the school building should be left unlocked either because of vandalism, so the building could be unlocked for a party and then be locked up after the party.
Robertson asked Walker how long did he think it would be before any funding was available.
“We will start the fundraising now or whenever we get a solid answer and figure out exactly where we are going, but the HPP, I think their next grant cycle is in the spring, so it would be that long,” he said. “There are other grants. I think there’s a grant through the Black History Commission, it may be December, January or February but I will have to look.”
He asked the council if it felt that staying demolition until next June “would be fair.”
Robertson said, “I mean, it’s there now. We closed it up and we can do a little bit more as far as securing it. We don’t have a firm time frame that it has to be addressed.”
Walker said funding in the spring may not cover the whole building so he asked Robertson if the city would be OK with extending the time to the next grant period, and Robertson said, “Absolutely.”
Westergren wanted the council to understand that the grants would likely be matching grants “so the matching funds that he is asking for will come out of our budget. So I will have to know about so I can properly budget for us for 2022.”
Council member Tracy Lightfoot asked Walker if the city decided to retain ownership of the building could fundraising be started immediately so the council could see how much money it could come up with.
Walker said the historical society is a nonprofit so it could take donations.
Robertson said he sees going through the grant cycle before a decision is made so after the grant cycle, the society could report on what it secured and what percentage the city would have to pay.
Dugger said he did not have a problem with the city keeping the school building as long as the city made sure it was secure and safe so nobody could get into it.
