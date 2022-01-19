The city of Beebe has hired a new parks and recreation director.
Justin Thomas, 42, who is employed by the city of Jacksonville over parks maintenance, landed the job Monday at a special meeting of the Beebe City Council. It comes with a $43,000 salary, family health insurance, mileage and the possibility of the use of a city truck.
The vacancy was created when Lynn Hatcher announced he plans to retire in May. He will work with Thomas as he settles into his new job, Mayor Mike Robertson said, but was not present at the meeting because he was in the hospital with COVID-19.
Robertson said out of a dozen applications for the position, “we had one application that met the qualifications and duties of the park director. I’m just looking forward to hopefully a season without all the COVID restrictions.” He also said hopefully the community will overwhelmingly support the program.
Thomas said he was with the city of Greenbrier for 11 years, working directly under its parks director, before taking the job in Jacksonville five weeks ago.
“Basically, every program I was either running it or his assistant helping him run,” Thomas said. “The last six years, I was over baseball and softball. At the time, I was able to increase the teams. When I took over there were 26 teams; this past fall, this past spring, we were at 33, so even with all the travel ball kids leaving, we were able to still build the program and keep it a steady amount of kids.”
He said the baseball program last year “generated right at $100,000 in revenue. Softball around $50 [thousand.]” He said this was done by keeping a lot of the teams local and in the park.
“You are always going to have teams of kids and kids leaving for travel ball, that’s going to happen,” Thomas said. “The big thing is to keep as many of them as you can still in the program.”
He said he also ran peewee basketball for 11 years.
“Pretty much if it could be done in parks and rec, I probably have seen it in the 11 years, the good and the bad, the highs and the lows,” Thomas said. “COVID was real challenging for a lot of places. We were able to just postpone the spring season and then ended up playing in the middle of summer and then turned right around and had our fall season.
“We made a lot of adjustments to try to keep everyone safe. We realized real quick there was no need for a mask mandate. The parents and the grandparents were not going to wear them. They didn’t want to wear them, so we didn’t force it. We took out bleachers. Everyone loved it, they were able to bring their own lawn chairs, spread out.”
During the first summer season last year in Greenbrier, Thomas said they alternated fields so the whole ballpark wasn’t full at once and by fall “we realized that people just wanted to play. Parents wanted to come see their kids, grandparents wanted to see their grandkids play. They wanted out of the house. We accommodated them and never had an issue.”
Thomas said he has already spoken with the Beebe High School baseball coach and they had a good hour-long conversation and were on the same page as to what they would like to be done in relation to what the parents in Beebe want.
Thomas said he also knows the high school softball coach and her dad through travel softball. He said his two daughters play travel softball and he coaches travel softball, “so I know a lot about how to run tournaments, a lot of fundraising.”
Council member Matt Dugger asked Thomas if when he was at Greenbrier, parks and recreation had a relationship with the school district where the city could use the district’s facilities, and if they did, was he involved in helping to initiate that.
“In basketball, we do,” Thomas replied. “Baseball and softball, we do not use any of the school’s facilities. They have their own. We have our own. For basketball, we use their junior high gym. Peewee football uses their high school football field. Volleyball uses the school gym. We weren’t over volleyball and football, but they did use the school gym for that.”
Dugger mentioned the importance of the city having a good relationship with the schools and the college to have all the facilities “working together.” Thomas agreed. “Absolutely. I think basically just building relationships with the coaches first and foremost, you have to.”
Robertson told Dugger that he talked to the school district’s athletic director and he said that he and Thomas had a good working relationship. “In fact, he told me if he were to have to leave for an extended period of time, vacation, sickness, that he would have full confidence in placing him in his position to run the programs.”
Council member Derrek Goff mentioned Arkansas State University-Beebe, saying he thinks part of Thomas’ job will be to utilize its facilities, too. Goff said ASU-Beebe has worked with the city in the past and he thinks Thomas would have to be the facility liaison.
Thomas said when he was 19 or 20 years old, he coached a travel basketball team that would play in Beebe at the university.
Goff asked Thomas if he had short- or long-term plans on how he was going to address recreation ball vs. travel ball.
Thomas said when he took over the baseball program in Greenbrier, basically a family had running the program for a decade. “It was a cash cow for them.” He said he changed things to where once a child gets on a team, that team can stay together from the time they are 5 until they are 15.
“What that did was keep a lot of people from leaving,” Thomas said. “It made our teams more competitive. By having a more competitive league and having our own league tournaments, it kept kids and families from having to go play travel ball every weekend.
“They could stay there in Greenbrier, play their two games a week, play a tournament about once a month, get their feel for it and still get a competitive baseball and know they wouldn’t have to break up every two years. They brought a lot of people who were kind of on the fringe about playing travel ball. When they found out, ‘Hey, I can get on this team and I can stay with that team and develop,’ then they came back.”
Council member Shannon Woods asked Thomas if he had been out to the ball facilities, saying that “obviously there’s quite a bit of work that needs to be done.” Thomas said his daughter played in a tournament in Beebe at the end of October and he drove by and looked at everything last Friday. “It’s not as bad as you think it is,” he told Woods.
“Everything can use some improvement,” Woods said. He replied, “That’s everywhere, unless you are Conway or Benton or Cabot. You can improve something.”
Woods also asked Thomas about the pool since the job description covers being over that as well. Thomas said he hadn’t yet, being focused on softball and baseball, but “it’s nothing I can’t figure out.”
Goff said Thomas could get a commercial pool operator’s license by taking a two-day class. He said the city also already has pool supplies for the next year. Goff told Thomas he would have to hire a good pool manager and would be responsible for the administrative aspect of the concession stands at the park.
Thomas said he has run concessions for 12 years so he is very experienced at that.
Goff also questioned Thomas on dealing with parents and social media.
“That’s an animal that I have been dealing with before there was social media,” Thomas said. “As long as there has been social media, I have dealt with it. ... I have dealt with the parents that are unhappy that little Johnny’s team got beat 17 to nothing.
“We had rain last spring. I had a mom go to our ballpark and take pictures of standing water on an infield and post it on Facebook why her son couldn’t play that night. Well, I just left it alone. It rained for three straight days. There’s a lot of people looking for an argument. They may not even believe what they are saying, they just want a reaction out of you. You just got to be clever and be smart and not put your foot in your mouth because once it’s out there, you can’t get it back, you can’t take it back.“
In discussing pay for the position, Thomas said he was making $43,800 in Jacksonville and his municipal health insurance was $150 a month for family. Robertson said full family insurance for Thomas would be a jump in cost of about $600 per month. Thomas said with the new job, there would be a lot of nights, a lot of weekends and a lot of phone calls and stuff he didn’t have to do in Jacksonville.
He said his Jacksonville job is a good job, but he is a program type of person. “I want to be involved in the program, baseball and softball. I want to be involved in that.”
Thomas said he gets off work at 3:30 p.m. and goes home and does not have parents calling him at six or seven o’clock at night. “When you’ve done that for 11 years, it’s hard to turn that switch off.”
Woods told Thomas, “I think you would be a good asset to the city’s program.” Thomas said, “I know I can turn a program around. One thing I am good at is turning a program around.”
Robertson told Thomas “Lynn is going to be there to support you. He is going to be there to give you everything that we have as far as information and assistance.”
Thomas, who still lives in Greenbrier and planned to give Jacksonville his two weeks’ notice, has set a coaches/parents meeting for Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the school district’s ninth-/10th-grade cafeteria. For more information, call (501) 288-3729 or email him at jthomas@beebark.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.