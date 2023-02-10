The Beebe School District is restarting a program next week begun during the COVID-19 pandemic that has “just been super helpful,” according to Beebe High School Principal Dr. Karla Tarkington.
Tarkington said the district tries to provide for any student who is struggling. It has before-school interventions and also interventions during second period advisory. However, credit recovery originally was targeted toward students who transfer into the district, but is now available to all high school students.
“Maybe they did really good the second nine weeks but they just bombed the first nine weeks, so we allow them to just make up the nine weeks that they failed and they don’t have to go to summer school,” Tarkington said. “They can just make up that nine weeks and be able to get a passing score for that semester. It keeps them from having to go to summer school.
“So we’ll start that next week. It’s from 3:30 [p.m.] until 5:30 [p.m.].”
She said the credit recovery program will be only for literature and math “but it’s very successful.”
The school also has a wolf program for special education students, where they work on campus with maintenance and get a paycheck, Tarkington told the Beebe School Board on Monday.
She also reported to the board on “something we’re super proud” about accomplishing.
“We were recognized by the Office of Educational Policy at the U of A [University of Arkansas] for having highest ELA [English Language Arts] growth scores on our 2022 ACT Aspire” in the Northwest Region, she said.
Tarkington said she looked at the five schools listed (the others are Concord, Cave City, Bald Knob and Maynard) and feels like that is a “really good honor. Just a testament to our kids and our staff and just the work that they do with our students.”
Tarkington said her staff has Student Choice Awards, which is a quarterly award given to a staff member. “Students have to write why they think that staff member is deserving of that award,” Tarkington said. Even if the staff member doesn’t get the most votes, all of the statements that were written by the students are given to the teachers so they can read them. Tarkington called it “a really good morale booster.”
Staff members also present a Badger Award each month to the newest “deserving member.”
For students, the school has added Recognition Rallies this year. Some of the areas of recognition include A and B honor roll, perfect attendance and club accomplishments like being named to an office. The school also has presented Badger Pride Awards each week this year for students who are doing positive things, like picking up trash or holding the door open for others.
The goals for the high school this year, Tarkington said, is that they are trying to raise their ACT composite to a 22. The school is using a program called “On to College,” which is an online-based platform that the juniors work on every day during their advisory period. The school also has done several “Boot Camps for ACT.” There is an in-house free one with a couple of teachers in a couple of weeks. Tarkington said several people have come forward to say they would feed the students after the ACT in March.
Working to raise reading and math scores are other things Tarkington said the school is doing. “We did have some really good growth on that on our 10th-grade math but we are not going to stop there. We want to continue to grow that so we’re always do things in our professional learning community meetings, trying to work on strategies that we can do with our students.”
“As far as the graduation rate, again we’re really trying to make a big deal about perfect attendance and work on the community part,” she said. “Because we know if kids feel like they belong and they want to come to school because of things happening, that’s going to raise our attendance rate and improve student performance.”
She said the school is “really trying to expand on our CTE [Career and Technical Education] Program.” Last month, every ninth-, 10th- and 11th-grade kid who wanted to go were taken to the Arkansas State University-Beebe’s Searcy campus to tour the Regional Career Center.
On March 7, the school will hold a career fair, “with 50 vendors already coming,” Tarkington said. She said the vendors will be looking for the students who are going to be graduating. This is the second year for the fair.
Also, Adulting Day will be held the Friday before students go on spring break. All of the teachers teach life skills to help students, like how to find an apartment, how to change a tire and how to dress for an interview, she said.
“I think that was something really cool that we did here last year,” Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail said. “The teachers did a really good job. It was a really neat deal.”
