The Beebe School District is restarting a program next week begun during the COVID-19 pandemic that has “just been super helpful,” according to Beebe High School Principal Dr. Karla Tarkington.

Tarkington said the district tries to provide for any student who is struggling. It has before-school interventions and also interventions during second period advisory. However, credit recovery originally was targeted toward students who transfer into the district, but is now available to all high school students.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.