Beebe Hall

Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches Chief Executive Director Nancy Fulton, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Beebe and White County Sheriff Phillip Miller (from left) show a rendering of Beebe Hall, a new home to be built as part of the nonprofit’s foster-care program and named in honor of the former governor from Searcy’s early 30 years of service as a volunteer and advocate for the ranches.

 Contributed photo

A campaign to build a new home at the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches to be named in honor of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Beebe is “a great opportunity to be part of giving kids a place to call home.” according to White County Sheriff Phillip Miller.

Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches announced plans for the home Wednesday. It will be named Beebe Hall in recognition of Beebe’s nearly 30 years of service as a volunteer and advocate for the ranches.

