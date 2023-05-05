A campaign to build a new home at the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches to be named in honor of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Beebe is “a great opportunity to be part of giving kids a place to call home.” according to White County Sheriff Phillip Miller.
Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches announced plans for the home Wednesday. It will be named Beebe Hall in recognition of Beebe’s nearly 30 years of service as a volunteer and advocate for the ranches.
Arkansas Sheriff’s’ Youth Ranches is a family-style foster-care program that was founded by the sheriffs of Arkansas and has been home to more that 2,200 boys and girls from every corner of Arkansas since 1976.
The ranch services are 100 percent free to families in crisis and it is a 100 percent privately funded 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Members of the public are invited to make donations if they choose by going to YouthRanches.com/New Home. Those interested can make a donation in honor of Beebe, who is from Searcy, or someone they think has made an special impact on their life.
