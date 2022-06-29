David Adam Byrnes will be “coming home in a second way” this weekend when the country music artist, named the 2022 Entertainer of the Year at the Arkansas Country Music Awards, performs Friday at Beebe’s Fourth of July celebration.
“I grew up in Sherwood,” said Byrnes, who also was chosen Male Vocalist of the Year at the same awards ceremony. “In fact my little stint of a half of a semester in college was at ASU-Beebe.”
Byrnes is the “special guest star” of the celebration, dubbed “Diamonds in the Dark,” that will start at the Beebe Ballpark, No. 1 Ballpark Road, at 5 p.m. Friday. according to Assistant City Clerk-Treasurer Harley Spears. He will perform at 6 p.m., followed by headline act Gene Watson at 8 p.m.
Watson, 78, who was born in Palestine, Texas, is known for songs such as “Love in the Hot Afternoon” from 1975, 1981’s “Fourteen Carat Mind” and 1979’s “Farewell Party.” Watson, whose career started in 1962, was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Grand Ole Opry in February 2020.
“We have had people call from out of state and all over that follow Gene Watson,” Spears said.
Brynes, 35, said he got his start in country music when he was a kid. “My mom and dad took me to see George Strait when I was 3 and I’ve been singing ever since. I was going around doing shows at nursing homes and talent shows and all that as early as 5 years old.
“I started to put my first band together in high school. I wanted to move to Nashville immediately, but Mom and Dad talked me into going to college for a split second, but I packed up and moved to Nashville when I was 19, signed my first record deal when I was 20,” said Byrnes, who now lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
He said he lived in Nashville for 11 years and once he left there he came straight back to Arkansas. “I think I see home less then I ever have just because we are on the road so dang much,” Byrnes said. “Arkansas is always going to be home, but I don’t live there anymore.”
He said his first record was “Premium Country,” but it and his second record no longer exist due to a label that took all the music down. “I guess this whole rebirth of myself and coming to Texas, and all that, ‘Neon Town’ is probably the first true one I would count. I’ve had radio play on all of the big boy stations in the past with those previous deals, but as far as currently, pretty much anybody that plays Texas country” plays his band’s songs.
“We’ve had six consecutive back-to-back No. 1s on every song that we put out and our seventh is climbing,” he said. “Nobody in Texas country history has ever had every song they put out go No. 1.”
His current single is “One Honky Tonk Town.”
“We haven’t announced this yet but we can give you all at The Daily Citizen a sneak peek: We will release a new record on Sept. 30th and I have signed another music deal with Reviver Music Group, so moving to Texas has definitely made Nashville care again, but like I say, man, the six No. 1s and hopefully have our seventh and we have just been touring like crazy.”
Winning Male Vocalist of the Year this year at the Arkansas Country Music Awards held at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway wasn’t necessarily a surprise for Byrnes since it was the second time he had claimed that award. “That’s obviously an honor, but when I heard my name called for Entertainer of the Year, hey, I wasn’t expecting it. Erin Enderlin wins it every year, so I was expecting her to get it. Man, it was just a great feeling to be noticed and just all the hard work I have been putting in and all the sacrifice I had to put in.”
Byrnes said he plays around 150 to 200 shows per year. “We pretty much tour two to three days a week every single week.”
“What I love the most about touring, the way we are touring, you go to so many small towns,” he said. “People would expect you to think Chicago or New York and stuff like that was the coolest, but I love going to these little bitty tiny towns you never even heard of if you’re not playing a show there. I have made more friends and lifelong friends and stuff like that in those places than anywhere just because when you sing real traditional country music, it’s about real life. ... It’s kind of an eye-opener.”
Describing his sound, Byrnes said he gets “the labels of ‘90s country a lot. That’s the era that made me, but I tell people I just play country music the way I think it’s supposed to sound and that’s with fiddles and steel guitar and songs that actually say something and are relatable. It’s about small town life. It’s about real life. It’s about daily battles, love and fun, so we try to cover all the bases. Everybody back in Nashville used to say if Tracy Lawrence and Mark Chestnutt had a prodigy and put themselves into one artist, it would be me.”
He said that when he was in high school, “and even that first year after I graduated,” he remembers playing “out at the Beebe VFW and the Searcy VFW.”
“I was playing out at those places all the time and feel that is where I feel at the beginning, I got to cut my teeth,” Byrnes said. “A lot of my band members at the time were from Beebe, so that is probably part of the reason why the college thing didn’t work I would skip class and write songs and play guitar with my band.
“It’s definitely a full-circle moment,” he said of returning to Beebe.
Byrnes said he graduated from Sylvan Hills High School in 2005. “The day I graduated, I had to leave from my graduation ceremony to open up for Hank [Williams] Jr. at Riverfest [in Little Rock], so it’s pretty much I feel like we have been doing this stuff since day one.”
In addition to being able to watch and listen to Byrnes and Watson perform at the Beebe celebration, Spears said there will be 10 food trucks and Yarnell’s ice cream will be served. A kids zone, a rock wall for climbing, balloon animals, a jumping station and other activities for children will be available.
The Beebe Badger Bookmobile will be out during the event and Sparky the Fire Dog and McGruff may be making appearances, too, she said. Nostalgic yard games like horseshoes and kan jam will be available and new this year will be a volleyball area. Spears said it might be sand volleyball if the sand arrives on time.
The city’s fireworks show will be at dark. On Monday, the City Council passed a resolution temporarily modifying its 2007 resolution regarding when fireworks can be discharged since the city’s celebration is Friday, placing it “at the direction of the city.” Fireworks are otherwise allowed to be discharged in the city limits from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Monday.
