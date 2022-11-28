With an eye on starting a drive-through Christmas light display for Beebe next year, Assistant City Clerk-Treasurer Harley Spears turned to the city’s volunteer firefighters for a fundraiser.
Spears said she kept thinking about what would be a fun way to raise money and thought, “Well, everybody goes crazy about a firefighter calendar, so let’s do that.”
She said after the firefighters agreed to it, “they came in on a Friday night and a Saturday night on their own time and volunteered to do that. Thirteen of them participated. And then I thought what would be cuter than just firefighters? The dogs from the [Beebe] Animal Shelter would be even better. So I asked our two animal control officers if they would come and Cheryl [Burgess] brought different dogs. She brought puppies, she brought full-sized dogs, and they modeled with our firefighters for the calendar.”
Spears said they started the shoot at Station No. 3 and did the Saturday shoot at the Central Fire Station by City Hall.
“The calendars should be ready the beginning of December, and I think they will make great Christmas gifts for people,” Spears said. “It’s the first ever and we hope to do it in the future.”
The calendar is being called the “First Edition Beebe’s Heroes and Hounds Firefighter Calendar.”
“Our fire department has a motto printed on their newest brush truck, ‘Whatever It Takes,’ and they truly live by that,” Spears said, adding that the firefighters participated on Veterans Day weekend “when they could have been watching football of something else. None of my wild request were too much for them. They even made fire on a 30-degree rainy night and took their shirts off to get the perfect shot.”
“They held dogs, both big and small, who are all available for adoption at Beebe animal services. We had veteran firefighters, as well as rookies, some who even brought family out to help,” she said. “They had special requests to be a certain month and even poses they wanted to try. A few of the guys have reached out since shooting to let me know how much fun they had and they can’t wait to see the finished product. They’re stoked! Some even commented they might have pushed the limits on night two. It’s going to be a total surprise for everyone.”
She said the Beebe Chamber of Commerce has helped with the project as well since “the city can’t fundraise. We’re not allowed to do that legally.”
“Beebe chamber backed us with the upfront cost of the photographer and printing the calendar,” Spears said. “Fire Chief William Nick already purchased the first 25 to give away, first-come, first-served, at Central Station … you might even be able to snag a photo with the firemen on duty that day. He is challenging other businesses in town to buy some calendars to give away at their businesses, too.”
Spears said she ordered 250 calendars and they will be $25 each. “The money that we raise from those will go towards a big light display to put out there at the ballpark to start a drive-through Christmas lighting experience. We started small this year because it’s the first time that we are doing it.”
Spears said this year, the city will be putting up a huge Christmas tree at the ballpark. “It is something we have had for a long time but it was kind of in disrepair and it needed a lot of work, so Jack Skasick, the head of our street department, has been working on that. He has been coming in early in the morning on his own time and working on getting the big Christmas tree ready. It should be ready this year. You should be able to see it from the freeway.”
Spears said anyone interested in buying a calendar or sponsoring a light display can contact her at hspears@beebark.org or call (501) 882-6295 and ask for Harley or text (501) 288-6210.
“Obviously we’re not going to be as big as Sherwood Forest next year because they have been doing that for years and years,” she said. “You’ve kind to got to start somewhere.”
