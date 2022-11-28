Beebe firefighters

Thirteen Beebe firefighters posed for the "First Edition Beebe's Heroes and Hounds Firefighter Calendar."  Funds raised will help start a Christmas drive-through at the Beebe ballpark next year.

 Contributed photo

With an eye on starting a drive-through Christmas light display for Beebe next year, Assistant City Clerk-Treasurer Harley Spears turned to the city’s volunteer firefighters for a fundraiser.

Spears said she kept thinking about what would be a fun way to raise money and thought, “Well, everybody goes crazy about a firefighter calendar, so let’s do that.”

