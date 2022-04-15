The city of Beebe was “very close on our budget” for 2021, according to Mayor Mike Robertson.
Giving an overview of 2021 city financials, Robertson said the city’s revenue for the year was $6,820,976, while “our final expenses were $6,772,866, with a balance of $48,110.”
The major source of revenue for Beebe is its 1.25 percent sales tax, which generated $2,031,173., according to Robertson. He said White County’s sales tax, which totals 1.75 percent, generated $1,365,071 for the city; county property tax generated $218,711; state turn-back money accounted for $747,733; the franchise tax brought in $296,192; and occupation licenses made $6,836.
There are very few departments in the city that are self-sufficient, Robertson said. Beebe District Court revenue was $446,034 and its expenditures were $431,980, while sanitation brought in $1,013,618 with expenditures of $992,524, “so it was pretty close,” he said.
Animal control brought in $18,271 and its expenditures were $156,566. Beebe cemetery revenues were $6,525 and expenditures were $30,616. The library, Robertson said, generates no revenue and had expenditures of $44,288.
Councilman Tracy Lightfoot emphasized that the county helps pay salaries for the library personnel.
The parks generated $42,237 and expenditures to run the ballpark and to take care of maintenance were $341,976. The police department generated $104,000 and the expenditures were $1,934,085. The street fund revenue was $781,493 and expenditures were $1,057,147.
Robertson said the city averages 53 full-time employees, 8 part-time employees and 143 seasonal employees a year. Total employee salaries with contract labor is estimated at $3 million.
In Beebe city administration, Robertson said the city has nine salaried employees. Including insurance, Social Security and worker’s compensation their total cost is $486,411.
Turning to animal control, Robertson said the city has two full-time employees and their total salary with benefits and expenses came to $124,135.
Beebe District Court has four clerks, one balliff and one community service person with total salaries of $253,863.
The Beebe Volunteer Fire Department currently has six employees with total salaries and benefits of $305,211.
The library has four employees with salary expenses of $31,352.
Beebe Parks and Recreation has three full time employees with salaries and expenses of $138,333. Seasonal employees accounted for $32,000.
At the police department, there are 18 full-time officers, four part-time officers, four dispatchers and one clerk for a total of $1,418,652.
The Beebe Street Department has four employees for a total of $235,653.
Administration revenue came to $5,360,872 and expenditures were $2,107,312.
Robertson said the city has $2,400,000 put back for emergencies.
