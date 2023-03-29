The city of Beebe's projected sales tax has been lowered to $2 million for this year, according to Mayor Mike Robertson, "because we don't know where exactly we are going" with revenue.
Robertson said at Monday's Beebe City Council meeting that he is required by state law to go over the fiscal affairs of the city. Looking back to 2021, he said, Beebe's sales tax was $2,031,173 and in 2022, it went to $2,220,426. However, he said that "in our budget you will see that I dropped it [expected sales tax] down."
Robertson said the city also has estimated that revenue from the county sales tax for 2023 will be lower, projecting it at $1.4 million.
"The county sales tax is a portion of the county one-cent sales tax that we receive," he said." In 2021, it was $1,365,000 and in 2022, it was $1,614,000. It was a good increase in the sales tax."
Robertson said the city also received $164,036 in county property tax revenue in 2021 and "it went up "$8,000 to $172,000" in 2022. Beebe's state turnback money in 2021 was $122,000 and in 2022 it was $125,000. "We estimated it as $126,000 for 2023," he said.
Franchise fees for the city were $296,000 in 2021 and $311,000 in 2022, "and we estimate them for 2023 to be $310,000," Robertson said. And for occupational licenses, the city received $6,826 in 2021 and $14,771 in 2022, while $11,865 has been estimated for these in 2023.
As of December 2022, Robertson said the general fund had a balance of $3,193,935.24 and the street fund had $525,720. "As of today our general fund and our street fund are zero debt," he said.
"All of our legislative auditing was clean — no reports in the office of the clerk, none in the mayor's [office], none in the chief of police and none in the court department."
In another matter, the council approved $8,855.27 for the water department to purchase a new server and two new computers. The server is replaced every five years.
