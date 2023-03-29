The city of Beebe's projected sales tax has been lowered to $2 million for this year, according to Mayor Mike Robertson, "because we don't know where exactly we are going" with revenue.

Robertson said at Monday's Beebe City Council meeting that he is required by state law to go over the fiscal affairs of the city. Looking back to 2021, he said, Beebe's sales tax was $2,031,173 and in 2022, it went to $2,220,426. However, he said that "in our budget you will see that I dropped it [expected sales tax] down."

