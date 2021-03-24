Beebe officials moved a step closer Monday to asking voters to approve a 1-cent sales and use tax increase.
The Beebe City Council approved of an election ordinance being drawn up for a three-quarter-cent tax to build a community center and a quarter-cent tax for fire protection. Beebe’s current city sales tax is 1 percent for a 9.25 percent tax rate (6.5 state, 1.75 county).
Stephens Inc. Senior Vice President Jack Truemper will be drafting the ordinance. He said for a sales tax election, an ordinance would need to be approved 60 days before an election.
“Let’s say for example you were looking for an election date in June or July or whatever that date would be. The election date would be the second Tuesday of the month,” Truemper said. “You got to adopt an election ordinance 60 days, filed with the White County clerk before that date. If, for example, you were thinking June 8 for an election date, that would be something to be done sometime in April.”
If a June election is approved, the tax would begin in October, Truemper said. If the election was in July, the tax would begin in January 2022.
Truemper also explained discussion in the state Legislature about changing election dates, saying there has been talk of limiting special elections to the second Tuesday in March, May, August or November. The bill has been approved by the Senate. However, he said if the measure passed, it would not go into effect until January 2022.
According to Truemper, if Beebe held a special election, voters would have to vote on each project separately. He said the community center, for example, would be one ballot question and if they wanted to do another project, that would be another question.
He said based on the 2019 collections for Beebe, a quarter-cent tax nets a little over $396,000 per year.
Truemper said the key is to make sure residents are voting on the “maximum bond issue size,” such as if $5 million is needed to build a community center.
Robertson told Truemper that the city does not yet know the cost of building a community center. The following amounts have been discussed: $3 million, $5 million and $7 million.
“We just plugged in a $5 million dollar figure, so it may come in way below that,” Robertson said. “We don’t know the exact cost of a community center. We have talked about the cost of the land but we already paid for the land so we can take that off the table. It’s paid for.”
Robertson noted because the taxes would be separate questions on the ballot, it’s possible that the three-quarter cent could be voted down, but the quarter-cent get passed, or vice-versa.
“This is strictly an election of the people, what they want,” he said.
Council member Matt Dugger said a lot of residents want a community center and he has heard from some who don’t want it, but you have to leave it up to them, that’s my opinion.”
He then made the motion to move forward with drafting the ordinance and the rest of the council approved it.
Robertson said at a special meeting last week that the pond area on the 24 acres on West Mississippi Street that the city purchased “has been a huge hit.” He said the city has talked about the possibility of building a community center that would include administrative offices and water offices.
He said putting a permanent sales tax increase before voters “is the way to go.”
“You see what kind of dilemma Searcy is in when they went out and did a sunset tax for eight years and now next year, they are in severe financials problems,” Robertson said. “They are having them now. They are trying to recoup.
“I will say a sunset tax never works because you add expenses to your daily operations and you are going to always. If you build a building, by the time you get it paid off, you are going to have to renovate it and you have maintenance, you have upkeep, so it’s never going to go away. So a 1-cent sales tax has to be permanent.”
He suggested then that the city “before the second half of year, let’s go out for our community center and bond issue.”
Councilman Derrek Goff said “it’s been the plan moving forward.”
“I know we got a good plan and already have drawing plans except it’s a long-term plan,” Goff said. “I have heard nothing but good about the place. People have been really bragging about the fishing and just the availability to it. You are always going to have somebody negative in the group, cause problems, you know. I think personally the whole city is going to benefit from it, that’s my opinion.”
Robertson in discussing the possibility of the council deciding not to use the property for a community center mentioned interest in it, saying “we have people coming in specs every day wanting 20 acres or more, and I think the property is a good investment and I still think it’s better than having interest, drawing 0.5 interest. I know that there are people interested in properties, and I know what was paid for the property was $350,000.
“I know what the people prior to us paid – $250,000 but they added sewer on it and they cleared 20 acres, so they didn’t make $100,000 – they probably didn’t make anything, but I would say if you want to price the property, let’s price if for $495,000 [and] see what happens or let’s keep it and move forward.”
Dugger said if residents vote down building a community center, the city could get a price on selling some of the land.
Councilman Tracy Lightfoot agreed, saying, “I don’t want to put it up for sale now by any means.”
Robertson said the COVID-19 “has not hurt tax revenues.”
“That is what we thought it might do, but in fact, we’ve seen additional tax revenues,” he said. “I don’t want to base our future budgets and revenues on what we’ve seen in the last year because it has been an increase and I think somewhere it will fall back to normal.
“It’s like when all the gas companies came in and everybody boomed and cities were spending money. We didn’t count on that money in our budget when we knew it was going to go away and it did go away. So I think the same thing with the revenues we are seeing now; it’s going to come back down.”
He said the balance in the city’s general fund was reduced by around $1.3 million when the city bought the Mississippi Street property, and the city has “recouped $700,000 in the last 12 months, “but I don’t look for that to be an every year occurrence.”
