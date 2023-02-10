The city of Beebe is making $11,500 per acre on 62.92 acres of land that was deeded to it by the Beebe Industrial Development Corp. after it was bought at auction Friday morning by Councilman Nathan Lindsey.

The city had posted that the minimum starting bid would be $9,500 per acre for the South Fir Street property that has has been cleared to pasture and has sewer that runs the width of the property. Waterlines run parallel to South Fir Street and South Cherry Street with approximately 1,600 feet of road frontage on Fir and approximately 2,000 foot of road frontage on Cherry. 

