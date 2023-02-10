The city of Beebe is making $11,500 per acre on 62.92 acres of land that was deeded to it by the Beebe Industrial Development Corp. after it was bought at auction Friday morning by Councilman Nathan Lindsey.
The city had posted that the minimum starting bid would be $9,500 per acre for the South Fir Street property that has has been cleared to pasture and has sewer that runs the width of the property. Waterlines run parallel to South Fir Street and South Cherry Street with approximately 1,600 feet of road frontage on Fir and approximately 2,000 foot of road frontage on Cherry.
“I think the property brought a very good value," Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson said, "and I think it’s the intentions of the city that we do the best for the city and its citizens and the best use for the property will certainly be residential use, which drives up our demographics, which also drives up 200 homes, which brings in probably 600 residents and the city receives so much more money for that.
"The school enrollment will go up, the college enrollment will go up. I can see nothing but it being being beneficial to the city.”
Robertson said Lindsey's intention to build homes on the land.
While there were several people who attended the auction at City Hall, City Clerk-Treasurer Carol Westergren said only two made bids. The other was Nathan Pruss.
The BIDC land across from Oakley Feed and Fertilize was "more or less inherited" by the city" in September 2021, Robertson said. "It has been vacant for over 30 years."
He said he thought selling the former BIDC property would be a good gesture to those in the past that sought development for the property.
Last week, the Beebe City Council agreed to sign a letter of intent to purchase 40 acres of land off West Mississippi Street for $425,000 for future Beebe Parks and Recreation development contingent on selling the BIDC property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.