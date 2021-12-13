A Beebe city councilman pleaded guilty to contempt of court last week after not moving his dog out of the city limits as he had agreed to do after pleading no contest in October to violating the city’s vicious animals ordinance.
Councilman Danny Mahoney also pleaded guilty in White County District Court-Beebe Division to a second citation for violating the ordinance and was ordered by District Judge Mark Derrick to pay around $1,000 in fines for both the violation and contempt.
Derrick had fined Mahoney $250 and ordered that the dog, an American bully, was not to be in the city limits during the October court appearance. Mahoney had said that the dog would be moved to Antioch.
“It was later discovered that the dog never left his residence at all, and so the chief of police in Beebe called him [Mahoney] because they were going to go and collect the dog because the ordinance says the dog could actually have been seized the first time,” Beebe Prosecuting Attorney Chris O’Neill said Monday after being contacted by The Daily Citizen. “They called and said they were going to collect the dog and apparently Danny told the chief that the dog wasn’t there at the house and then ran to the house – like pulled up to the house two minutes later – ran inside, grabbed the dog and drove off. So they pulled him over and seized the dog and charged him with a second ordinance violation.”
O’Neill said in a negotiated deal last week, Mahoney and his attorney agreed to dismiss a “circuit court appeal on the original ordinance violation, so that the original conviction would stand on that in the district court and then they pled guilty to the second ordinance violation and they pled guilty to a contempt of court, failure to comply, because he wasn’t complying with the judge’s order and had the dog in city limits.”
Derrick “ordered that the dog could be released to a third party, but it is not to be in city limits, and it’s my understanding that the dog was released later that afternoon to another individual, outside of Beebe [in Antioch],” O’Neill said.
An attempt to reach Mahoney for comment Monday was unsuccessful.
Mahoney attempted to get the Beebe City Council to rescind the ordinance at its meeting in August, but the council voted 5-1 to keep it.
Mayor Mike Robertson said the ordinance “banning a breed of dogs, pit bulls, vicious animals” was adopted in 2017. In 2015, Robertson said, a new animal control ordinance was established, making the city’s ordinances “on farm animals, the raising of livestock, running at large, along with the dog ordinance, banned breed of dogs, vicious dog, all quantified into one ordinance.”
In 2016, there was an ordinance passed to allow an additional dog per household. There had been a limit of three dogs. In 2017, Robertson said, another ordinance was adopted defining pit bulls and vicious animals. The American bully is a breed derived from the American pit bull terrier and American Staffordshire terrier.
Mahoney said he has had pit bulls since he was 12 years old. When he moved back to Beebe in 1993, he had pit bulls and livestock. However, the area where he lived was annexed into the city, which he said grandfathered him into the vicious animal ordinance. Robertson said an election was held on Nov. 7, 2006, that brought Mahoney’s property into the city, but the banned breed of dog ordinance was not adopted until 2007, so it had nothing to do with “grandfathering.” Robertson told Mahoney at the City Council meeting that “you currently have a dog that is 1 year old that cannot in anyway be a grandfathered dog.”
