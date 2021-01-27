The Beebe City Council voted Monday to abolish the Beebe Water and Sewer Commission and have the city take over.
No one will be losing their job at the water department, and Mayor Mike Robertson made a motion that the council approved to appoint Tommy Jackson, the commission chairman, as the department manager.
Councilman Tracy Lightfoot asked before the vote to abolish the commission if the city knew enough about water and sewer to run it. Robertson said it would be set up like any other department where you would have a department head, mentioning the his intention to appoint Jackson in that role.
Councilman Derrek Goff said there were a few things about the commission that troubled him, noting that it was created in 1946 by a city ordinance and expanded to five members in 2007 as the city and water department grew.
A few years back, Goff said the commission declined an offer from him and his grandfather to build a building for the water commission. He said they didn’t want to get credit for it but were just trying to help the city, adding that they were going to build it “at cost” and put in under their construction company at no charge to the city just like they did with the Goff Public Library.
“We had a place picked out on DeWitt Henry Drive behind Splash Car Was. The location would be accessible to all the citizens off of the main thoroughfare,” Goff said. “They denied that attempt; now we have a proposition to build a $700,000 building that is going to go into a bond over 30 years. We built that public library for about $400,000 and didn’t make a nickel on it. I feel like that would be an equivalent project for this water department, saving us about $300,000.”
Concerning Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality issues that the water department had since 2017, Goff said it took him two hours to read them all. He said the neglect to address those issues has hurt Beebe.
Goff said he has been on the City Council for the past four years and believes there has been missed opportunities. “With that being said, I think it’s time for the city to take the water commission back over with an effort to rejuvenate the commissions of the department and I think we need to pioneer growth for the future. We have asked you guys to do those things and I feel those things weren’t done.”
He made the motion to rescind Ordinance No. 2181946 and abolish the commission.
Councilman Danny Mahoney added, “I don’t see that ya’ll done anything. I’m blunt, I’m straight to the point, them pictures [manholes without covers] right there prove it. That is piss-poor.”
“The water in Beebe hasn’t been worth drinking since ‘94. You all run it as a business. You got stockholders, which is the citizens of Beebe, and I think they are way, way down on the stick,” Mahoney said. “If we are not going to fix the water and we are not going to fix the sewer, we’re not growing none, so you’re pissing in the wind. I think the commission should be out.”
Jackson said he has been working in Beebe for 10 years and his water experience is 33 years. He said there was a master plan that was designed in 1996 under the water commission and in 2007 it was updated and projected out to 2026.
He said the commission made a connection with the Lonoke White Public Water Authority in August 2014.
“Our wells are still running and we are getting water from Greers Ferry Lake out on the west side. We have a 12-inch main that runs all the way out to Raney Road that was part of this project,” Jackson said. “For us as a water system, having two sources is a great thing because before, quite a few times, Beebe was under a boil order and it would be because of a main break or something ... .
“We haven’t been under a boil order for two years and that’s under the employees we have and the commission. We have made a lot of strides and it’s hard to move the curb in the water and the sewer because it’s just so expensive and all the stuff you got to do with that.”
Jackson said the Lonoke White project was $56 million and that is being paid monthly.
“The beauty of that, the Lonoke White, we’re one-eighth owner of that water system,” he said. “... That is a huge thing and that was direction under the direction of the City Council that they did a long, long time ago. Seven other water systems around are a partner of that.
“We own that water system. We have to buy water from it but we own that water system and our plans are to gradually shift off of our wells and get more water from Lonoke White, but I don’t think we would ever want to get to the point that we totally bought all of our water. That 24-inch main coming from Cold Creek could blow out and next thing you know, Beebe water is out, so we don’t ever want to do that.”
Another project Jackson talked about that the commission did was joining the Mid Arkansas Water Alliance in 2019.
“They regulate all the water that is in the state. You got all these lakes ... they are managed by the Corps of Engineers so whenever you want to get water out of that, the MAWA is the liaison,” he said. “In 2019, the water department had secured a 2.2 million gallon per day water allotment out of Greers Ferry Lake at a price tag of $675,000 that is nowhere in this budget.”
Jackson told the council that is was never the commission’s intention to spend $700,000 on a building.
“We run a staff. I got a slim staff of four field guys and three office personnel. We run a smaller field staff than anyone around here,” he said. “I mean, these guys are on call 24/7 and this is our life. I mean, we work at night, we work in sewer, we work with snakes, we work with all kinds of stuff. Things go on all the time that people aren’t aware of. The water department is the lifeblood of this city. It is so important and we take it personal that we provide good water at a good rate.”
Jackson said he didn’t remember being offered a building by the Goffs.
“I have been a manager for 10 years,” he said. “I wasn’t aware of that. We were over here in the police department and I remember the mayor come and asking if we could find a place for the police department. We needed to grow. We didn’t have a drive-in window so we started looking.
“It was our intentions to try to maybe build some place or something but for the moment to get in to fix the need that the police department had and to serve us, we moved into Plantation Realty. It is small; we’ve made it work. The drive-in window, they have to hang out the window. We are making it work. If we need to continue doing that we can, but our goal is to have a place at some point.”
He said he and his crew built a shop and probably saved the city $50,000.
“We did that, nobody asked us to because we look to try to figure out where we can cut, where we can do things and stuff like that to try to make our money go where it is,” Jackson said. “I think we’ve did that and I’m proud of this city and proud of the water department and the commission.
“Whenever you make a projection and you’re looking 20, 30 years out, sometimes you get it wrong. If you look at the projections that were done back with the city growth, it is right in line with city growth and the population and the amount of water we are treating and stuff like that.”
Goff said he appreciated Jackson’s work but came back to permit violations dating back to 2017. Jackson responded that there is not a wastewater system anywhere in the United States that does not have violations.
“For the most part, we are making permit,” Jackson said. “Here is the thing, Derrek, this city’s water system operates off of Tommy Jackson’s water license. This system operates off my water and wastewater license. When something goes wrong, they look at me about it. I am the first line of defense.
“When we are not handling it, then it is coming to the mayor’s office because the mayor is ultimately responsible for everything we do. We don’t want to not do something because I would be held liable for stuff like that.”
Councilman Matthew Dugger asked about the current workers in the water department and wanted to make sure they weren’t being let go. Goff also said he didn’t want to see anyone lose their job.
Robertson made no mention of anyone being let go. He said they would be answering to the council instead of the commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.