The Beebe City Council will hold a special meeting Jan. 10 to discuss the selection process for its next parks and recreation director.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, the city had received 13 applicants to replace Lynn Hatcher, who is retiring after holding the job for 10 years.
Robertson said Hatcher will continue in his position until his replacement is hired. “I know Mr. Hatcher is planning toward a transition. He went ahead and ordered all the supplies for the 2022 ball program. He ordered all the pool supplies for 2022 and put them in stock.” Robertson mentioned that there is a supply shortage in regard to the supplies being ordered early.
City Clerk-Treasurer Carol Westergren added that registration for the city’s spring and summer sports programs opens Jan. 5 online.
In an earlier interview, Robertson said “I think Lynn wanted a person to build the program for 2022 and start the program with their agenda as he just assists them up to a certain date. And, he was planning his retirement for up to a couple of years now, so he had planned for this retirement date. It is not something that is a surprise to us.”
Focusing on what the city is looking for in its next parks and recreation director, he said “I think we’re looking for more of a candidate who is personable with people and can work socially with people and the council and that has been trained and qualified and has some experience in parks and recreation.”
Those wishing to apply for the position can pick up an application at Beebe City Hall, 321 N. Elm St., or they may click the link online for the position at beebeark.org.
The help-wanted ad reads: “The Parks and Recreation Director position is a key leadership position responsible for all the operations, activities and policies of the department. The director will administer the initial development of park management protocols and subsequently, the ongoing management of all aspects of park operations for the City of Beebe, including general maintenance, facility management, property management and public safety.
“The director will be responsible for both the daily operations, as well as long-term planning for the future operational needs for the Parks Department to include development, marketing, implementation and supervision of both the athletic and recreational programs.”
The city’s 2022 budget, which has to be approved before Feb. 1, also will be discussed at the special meeting, which will be held at City Hall at 6:30 p.m. that day.
