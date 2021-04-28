it would be at least Sept. 14 before sales and use taxes totaling 1 percent could be put before voters after the Beebe City Council decided Monday night to table ordinances concerning holding a special election.
The city's current sales tax is 1 percent for a total of 9.25 percent (6.5 state and 1.75 county). In March, the council approved election ordinances being drawn up for a three-quarter-cent tax to build a community center and a quarter-cent tax for fire protection. Both taxes would be permanent.
Stephens Inc. Senior Vice President Jack Truemper, who was tasked with drafting the ordinances, said for a sales tax election, any ordinances would need to be approved 60 days before an election.
Council members Matt Dugger and Derek Goff brought up Monday that if the special election were held in June or July, there would probably be a low turnout with a lot of voters on vacation. Dugger then made the motion to table the ordinances until the May council meeting.
Before that, Council member Linda Anthony had said she was a little bit apprehensive about the timing of special elections because "the voter turnout on a special election is always so low."
She said the city "might be a little better off" waiting until the next general election "because there’s going to be the mayor’s election, the aldermen’s election, there is going to be whatever election. It is in two years so the voter turnout is going to be a lot better than on a special election that is going to raise taxes for a community center. That is just me.”
However, Mayor Mike Robertson was concerned that putting off the election could lead to the city losing out on the opportunity to ask voters for more money before White County does.
“Each time we postpone something, the county can come in and ask for a tax," Robertson said. "That has happened to us before on the [quarter-cent] fire tax [passed in 2016], so if we postpone something for the benefit of your city, the county can come in and scoop up a sales tax.”
“You see Searcy, they voted for a sunset tax and they are coming back and they are coming back and they’re going to ask for it again. You have some 911 issues popping up in the county, so when you delay it, you’re gambling.”
The mayor was referring to Searcy voters in 2014 passing an eight-year, 1-percent tax, but in February rejecting a proposal to make the tax permanent, and the White County Quorum Court approving spending $80,000 to equip three 911 stations because of concerns that state legislators would cut funding for call centers and force them to have to consolidate operations. (House Bill 1946 was recommended for study Tuesday by the Joint Interim Committee on State Agencies and Government Affairs.)
Goff added that with the Federal Reserve keeping its benchmark interest rate near zero, "we know what we have right now; we don’t know what we are going to have in 2022.” However, the Fed has indicated it is unlikely to make any change to its historic low rates through 2023.
Council member Shannon Woods asked for details of what would be included in the community center. Robertson said what was written in the ordinance was a banquet room, kitchen facilities, landscaping, basketball courts (gymnasium), walking track, administrative office, bathroom facilities, storage facilities and a game room.
"We talked about doing it in phases so we can pay this one down and come back and get an indoor pool,” he said.
if Beebe held a special election, voters would have to vote on each tax separately, according to Truemper. He said at the March meeting that the community center would be one ballot question and fire services would be another question.
He said based on the 2019 collections for Beebe, a quarter-cent tax nets a little over $396,000 per year.
Robertson noted because the taxes would be separate questions on the ballot, it's possible that the three-quarter cent could be voted down, but the quarter-cent get passed, or vice-versa.
"This is strictly an election of the people, what they want," he said.
As far as when that election will take place, Robertson said “we’ll get there.”
