The Beebe City Council member who was cited for violating the city’s vicious animal ordinance has pleaded no contest in White County District Court-Beebe Division. He was fined $250 and agreed to move his dog, a pit bull breed, outside of the city limits.
District Judge Mark Derrick found Danny Mahoney guilty Thursday of violating the ordinance by keeping a banned breed of dog following Mahoney’s negotiated plea, for which the city nolle prossed a charge of violating the city’s prohibited livestock ordinance.
Mahoney and his attorney agreed to sign an affidavit saying they would remove the dog, which Mahoney has said is an American Bully, taking it to Antioch, according to Mayor Mike Robertson. If Mahoney violates the court order, he will be found in contempt of court and fined.
The Daily Citizen reached out to Mahoney through a phone call and an email, but did not hear back from him by press time concerning the court proceedings. It is unknown if he plans to appeal the ruling.
Mahoney had had the case continued while he attempted to get the City Council to rescind the vicious animal ordinance this summer. However, the council voted 5-1 in August to keep the ordinance, with Mahoney being the only one to vote against it.
Robertson said the ordinance “banning a breed of dogs, pit bulls, vicious animals” was adopted in 2017. In 2015, Robertson said, a new animal control ordinance was established, making the city’s ordinances “on farm animals, the raising of livestock, running at large, along with the dog ordinance, banned breed of dogs, vicious dog, all quantified into one ordinance.” In 2016, there was an ordinance passed to allow an additional dog per household. There had been a limit of three dogs. In 2017, Robertson said, another ordinance was adopted defining pit bulls and vicious animals.
The American Bully is a breed derived from the American pit bull terrier and American Staffordshire terrier.
Mahoney said he has had pit bulls since he was 12 years old. When he moved back to Beebe in 1993, he had pit bulls and livestock. However, the area where he lived was annexed into the city, which he said grandfathered him into the vicious animal ordinance. Robertson said an election was held Nov. 7, 2006, that brought Mahoney’s property into the city, but the banned breed of dog ordinance was not adopted until 2007, so it had nothing to do with “grandfathering.”
Robertson told Mahoney at that council meeting that “you currently have a dog that is 1 year-old that cannot in anyway be a grandfathered dog.”
