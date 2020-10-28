Five city officials and a Beebe resident are challenging in court a former councilman’s eligibility to be elected in Tuesday’s general election based on him pleading guilty in 2016 to a misdemeanor election law violation.
Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson, along with Council members Derrek Goff, Tracy Lightfoot, Lee McLane and Linda Anthony and resident Jake Smith are included as plaintiffs in the petition against David Pruitt, who is Anthony’s opponent in the election. The petition, filed Friday, includes White County Clerk Carla Barnett as a defendant,
A hearing has been set before White County Circuit Judge Craig Hannah at 10 a.m. Friday.
The plaintiffs are asking for a declaratory judgment that Pruitt “is not qualified and eligible for the office” of Ward 1, Position 2 councilman because his class A misdemeanor “rendered him ineligible to hold public office,” for a writ of mandamus to be issued to Barnett saying that Pruitt’s name should not be placed on the ballot, for any votes for him not be counted if his name is on the ballot and for his name not to be certified regarding the election results.
According to White County election officials, Pruitt’s name cannot be removed from the ballot at this point.
Beebe Prosecuting Attorney Christopher O’Neill said he has been “retained privately by citizens of Beebe” to represent them in the action and Hannah “has agreed to hear this on an expedited motion.”
Offering background information on the case, O’Neil said that in 2016, “Pruitt pled guilty to a misdemeanor offense for voting twice. The statute that he specifically pled guilty to states that if he’s found guilty under that statute, he is ineligible to hold public office.”
Pruitt said he accepted the plea deal affording him a reduced conviction, from a felony to a misdemeanor, because the offer came with promise of expungement, which was understood to seal his record, making him again eligible to hold public office.
However, O’Neill said that under state law, the expunged conviction may not alleviate his ineligibility to hold the seat of councilman.
“Additionally, Section 5, Article 9 of the Arkansas Constitution specifically states that if anyone is convicted of any form of election fraud, whatsoever, then they’re also ineligible to run for public office,” O’Neill said. “So, in light of both the statutes and the Arkansas Constitution, I believe that Mr. Pruitt is ineligible for the city councilman position.”
Pruitt was scheduled to be formally served Monday with notice of the petition against him, according to O’Neill.
Robertson said that Friday’s court hearing “should determine whether he’s eligible or ineligible prior to taking office.”
“I know back in 2016, he [Pruitt] had voted twice, and that was a violation of election laws [for] which he was subject to removal from office,” Robertson said.
“Back then, City Attorney Scott Bles was very concerned about any votes that might be cast by Mr. Pruitt [during City Council meetings] as far as how it could affect our [city] ordinances, resolutions and laws and such. So, I feel that taking that into consideration, it probably should be determined.”
Pruitt resigned after his guilty plea and the council appointed McLane to his position.
Concerning his misdemeanor plea, Pruitt said, “What I did was go to early voting, I voted early and when the election came up for president back in 2016, I went in to City Hall and I voted. It was an honest mistake but I was prosecuted for it.
“The city pushed the issue and had me prosecuted so I stepped down from the City Council because I didn’t want to bring negativity to the city. I got charged with a misdemeanor. What I did was I pleaded guilty. It was an honest mistake. I said I took full responsibility for it.”
He said him voting twice shouldn’t have been allowed. “The checks and balances in place didn’t work on the voting. ... Then again, ultimately I felt I was the one who should be held accountable. When they seen my signature, they should have never let me vote. If they asked me if I voted something probably would have popped up in my mind. It was an honest mistake.”
He said he paid his fine and the charge was “expunged.”
Then-White County Circuit Judge Robert Edwards “expunged it and the prosecutor agreed with this to expunge it and take it off my record. I had nothing to gain on voting. I, family or friends was not on ballot,” Pruitt said.
Becky McCoy, the 17th Judicial District prosecuting attorney, has said in answer to a complaint filed with her office by Anthony that it is her opinion that Pruitt is ineligible to run for office.
