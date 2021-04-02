The Beebe City Council balked last week at paying $10,000 to $12,000 to “get a proper sound system” for its meetings.
City Clerk/Treasurer Carol Westergren said complaints had been received on Facebook about the poor sound quality from livestreams of meetings. She said the problem has to do with the microphone that picks up the sound.
Exploring the city’s options “with the help of our new code enforcement officer,” Westergren said to get what’s needed would be “quite expensive.”
“We have got two quotes,” she said. “One is about $10,000 to $12,000 and another one of about $10,000.”
Code Enforcement Officer James Squires said the $10,000 price included a ceiling-mounted microphone that would pick up everyone along with ceiling speakers. “We [can] get rid of all this rinky-dink sound equipment and it also includes all of the stuff for streaming.”
Squires said as far as lapel microphones with body packs, that cost would be $12,000 to $15,000.
Council member Shannon Woods said when she watched some of the livestreams, she could hear the council just fine.
“That’s just me,” Woods said. “I think for that amount of money it would be ridiculous.”
Council member Matt Dugger added that the council doesn’t meet often enough to justify the expense.
“It would be different if we were meeting once a day,” Dugger said. “We are meeting once a month.”
Dugger said he would like to find out if they could use a splitter to have multiple microphones pick up the sound.
Westergren said something needed to be done about the problem. “Either council members are going to have to speak up and say ‘it’s fine’ or we are going to have to take care of something,” she said.
“The mayor won’t be happy when I say this, but I am tired of the complaints on Facebook.
Woods repeated her comment that paying that much money was ridiculous.
Dugger added, “Tonight, I’m not wearing a mask and I think that always buffers us a little bit. I will go back and rewatch this tonight and see. If I can’t hear myself, we are going to need to do something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.