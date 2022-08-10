The Beebe City Council officially has approved the Beebe School District hiring enough of its police officers to have a school resource officer in each of the district’s buildings.
The council held a special meeting Monday night to OK a School Resource Officer Agreement between the district and the Beebe Police Department. The agreement goes through June 1, 2023.
It states that “it is the understanding of the city of Beebe that the Beebe School District is in the process of and has intention to begin its own law enforcement agency, and will hire the current SROs as their own employees.”
The city also is donating, because it “desires to assist the Beebe School District with all efforts to protect the children of the Beebe community,” uniforms for the SROs to use, handguns issued to the officer “at the time of their employment by the Beebe School District,” body cameras, police radios (“at the discretion of the Beebe Police Department”) and a police unit “emergency light bar.”
An “immediate equipment donation” to the district from the city will be a 2013 Dodge Charger.
The SROs for the 2022-23 school year will be Jon Cane, early childhood; Andrew Napolitano, second-fourth grades; Greg Meharg, middle school; Drew Pannell, junior high, and Zach Rigsby, high school. Last school year, the district had two SROs.
Meharg and Pannell will work from Aug. 9 to the end of May for the school district. The district will pay their monthly salary for nine months. Napolitano and Cave will work for the district year-round. The school will pay the monthly salary for Napolitano and Cave for the calendar year.
City Clerk/Treasurer Carol Westergren will send a monthly invoice. The city will pay the retirement, health insurance, Social Security and Medicare unless the district creates its own police department. The SROs can work up to 86 hours in a pay period without accruing overtime.
The SROs will turn in time sheets with all hours worked, including overtime and accrued comp time to Beebe Police Chief Wayne Ballew and Ryan Marshall, safety director for the district.
If the school district does not create a school police department by May 2023, the city and the district will restructure the contracts of the SROs at that time.
An executive session for police personnel discussion was requested by Ballew at Monday’s meeting, but no action was taken after the session.
Chosen officers
Capt. Barron Dickson said the SROs were interviewed and selected by the district. “The school got a great group of officers from the police department. We will miss each of them, but are confident that they will do a great job for students and faculty.”
Pannell said he has been a Beebe police officer for two years. He went to work for the Arkansas State Police and then came back to work in Beebe in November.
He said he became interested in an SRO position “following all the events in Texas that happened.” On May 24, a school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 schoolchildren and two teachers dead.
“Obviously school safety had come to the forefront of everybody’s mind,” Pannell said. “It has always been on the forefront of mine because I have my own student inside the school district and also my oldest son had also graduated from here. So we started talking school safety and we knew there had been previous talks about expanding the school resource officer program here, so therefore, it has always been something that has interested me.
“And like I say, I had a personal interest or reason with having my own student in here along with the rest of the community. I wanted to make sure to give them the safest community as possible.”
As for as preparing to be an SRO, Pannell said there is continuing education. He said within 18 months of accepting the position, “we have to take a 40-hour state-certified course. It is done through the Criminal Justice Institute in Little Rock.”
“There is also a yearly school resource officer’s conference that they have in Little Rock and also it’s a lot of face-to-face meeting and with the new technology, a lot of Zoom meetings and things like that,” he said. “We are employed through the police department so we have to maintain our meetings with them along with the school personnel.”
Asked what unique issues he might see at the junior high, Pannell said that “it’s a nationwide problem but also the vape usage at the junior high age is starting to become a big problem that we have to deal with a lot. One of the [other] big things is bullying. That’s a vital age when the bullying seems to be more prevalent or when it really starts or ramps up.”
“We are hoping to do some different kinds of programs, different outreach and hopefully being embedded in the school every single day like we’re going to be, we are hoping we are able to stop a lot of that because we are there and the presence is there,” he said.
Pannell said the SROs will “be in the hallways. We’ll be in the cafeterias and anytime they’re out out at lunch and the younger kids are at recess, we’ll be on the playgrounds at at any assemblies. We will be there the whole time and that’s the whole key to the new program. We’re literally going to be embedded inside the schools, so hopefully we can take care of some of those problems. Hopefully even just our presence can be a deterrent for those things.”
Pannell sees being an SRO as something he will probably continue to do.
“I’ve always loved working with the youth,” he said. “I firmly believe, especially in junior high where I will be, this is a vital age when you have an opportunity to change their lives before they get old enough that they have their mind set, and so along with the fact of hopefully being able to help them have a safer school environment and a better learning environment, also be able to hopefully make them be better successful adults as well and also to build some of the trust back because of recent events and things.
“There’s a lot of distrust in the younger age with police and they only see them in a negative light because that is what has been publicized, so it’s a good way when they see us every day with them that we can be normal humans.”
He said the SROs, who will also cover all of the school’s sports program’s games, “are excited to get started.”
“It’s going to be a big change for everybody here because they [the school district] has previously done this with two [officers],” he said. “... Also for parents, it should be a real reassurance because we will have an officer in every building, as far as being embedded with the students all the time. Where it used to have to be covered across the whole campus, now they are going to be our focus. We want to build the relationships inside the schools and outside at the same time.”
Pannell said one of the public concerns after the Uvalde shooting was that the McRae campus, where the middle school is located, was “way out of the way from everywhere else as far as if you needed to respond to something like an active shooter. That was one of their major concerns. ... The two officers here were on the main campus so they would have to respond all the way to McRae.”
Pannell mentioned that communication with the police will be more on a one-to-one basis for students. “They’re going to know us because they are going to see us every day everywhere so they can get comfortable enough that if they have something going on, they can come to us or their parents can come to us because they are going to be our daily kids.”
Although he has been a state trooper and on the street as an officer, Pannell said it is a lot different coming over to the school. “It changes a lot from not only working with the public but also working with the school administration, where the policies mesh and things like that.”
Napolitano said he filled in as an SRO for six months because of surgery. He said he didn’t think he would like it at first, “but once I started getting into it, I enjoyed it.” Outside of that time filling in, he said he would help with directing school traffic and go eat lunch with the kids in the lunchrooms. “I enjoyed it.”
Napolitano has around 20 years of experience in law enforcement, going back to his time working at the White County Detention Center. In September, he will have spent six years with the Beebe Police Department.
“Before I got certified as a law enforcement officer in 2007, White County Central’s superintendent then asked me and wanted me to be a SRO but I wasn’t certified yet,“ he said. Now, he will be dealing with second-, third- and fourth-graders.
Napolitano said kids that age still like school and interacting. “I have interacted with the community a whole bunch, so a lot of the people at school already know me.” He said he’s excited about being a full-time SRO now.
“I’m fresh just like I was 20 years ago,” he said. “you can ask some of the other guys. I’m still gung-ho.”
