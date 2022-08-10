Beebe School Resource Officers

The Beebe School District school resources officers for the 2022-23 school years are (from left) Jon Cave, early childhood; Drew Pannell, junior high; Zach Rigsby, high school; Greg Meharg, middle school; and Andrew Napolitano, grades two-four.

 Contributed photo

The Beebe City Council officially has approved the Beebe School District hiring enough of its police officers to have a school resource officer in each of the district’s buildings.

The council held a special meeting Monday night to OK a School Resource Officer Agreement between the district and the Beebe Police Department. The agreement goes through June 1, 2023.

