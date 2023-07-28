The city of Beebe is limiting the number of chickens residents are allowed to have to six, and none of them can be roosters. It also is charging a one-time permit fee for having any chickens.
The Beebe City Council passed the amendment Monday to its animal control code pertaining to keeping chickens in the city limits, giving property owners with chickens two months to comply to the changes after the ordinance goes into effect in a month. The ordinance was passed unanimously, with Councilman Matt Dugger absent, without an emergency clause and without any discussion Monday, after complaints were made at the council's May meeting about crowing roosters and odors.
Code Enforcement Officer James Squires said then that he had received "multiple calls over the past several months since I have been in this job, especially about people having roosters."
Mayor Mike Robertson said the city's livestock ordinance allowed "nothing except a horse or a cow per one acre of pasture ground — no hogs, no pigs, no goats, no nothing — and we have had that in the ordinance since we have been discussing this in the early '90s." The ordinance did not specifically address chickens.
The Beebe Animal Control general guidelines adopted by Ordinance No. 2015-16 provided that "it shall by unlawful for any person to permit any chickens, ducks, geese or other animal to run at large," but did not otherwise offer restrictions within the city limits.
While the amended ordinance allows no more than six chickens at each property, it also allows "no roosters, guineas, turkeys, geese, pigeons, ducks or other types of fowl shall be allowed," according to the ordinance. "All chickens shall be of a breed that cannot fly or must have their wings humanely clipped to prevent flight."
The city, according to the amended ordinance, has determined that it is best to limit the number that can be kept within the city limits. Robertson said Friday that the limit was "chosen by the governing body based on reviews of similar ordinances throughout the state. The council directed the city attorney to pattern the ordinance after the adopted Lonoke ordinance."
Residents who want to keep one or more chickens on their property must apply for a permit, paying a nonrefundable fee of $25. If the permit is denied or withdrawn for any reason, the fee shall not be refunded.
The property owner shall not be granted a permit if the property is in a subdivision that has a bill of assurance that prohibits the chickens, poultry or other fowl. The residential permits will be granted only if there is an occupied, single-family home there, and application must be made by the property owner.
The ordinance also states that schools may apply for a permit without paying the fee. In addition to the application, the schools must submit a detailed plan for keeping chickens. The application has to contain the name, telephone number and address of a contact person who will be in charge of the poultry program, and the city must be notified of any change.
The detailed plan has to include information on how the chickens will be cared for on weekends and during school breaks, including the address where the chickens will be kept during those times if that address is not at the school. The chickens may not be kept on school grounds over the summer break.
The ordinance also requires any chicken owners to house them in an enclosure that has a covered coop or roost. The covered coop or roost must have at least 3 square feet per chicken and shelter the chickens from the weather and the predators.
Chickens are not allowed to run at large outside of the enclosure. The coop or roost and enclosure, according to the updated ordinance, must be well ventilated and must be kept in a neat and sanitary condition at all times. It must be cleaned on a regular basis to prevent offensive odors, the attraction of flies or vermin or the creation of an environment "otherwise injurious to the public health and safety or interfering with the comfortable enjoyment of life or property by members of the neighborhood, city or other persons."
Waste has to be "promptly removed and disposed of in accordance with any applicable regulation, law and statute."
The coop and enclosure must be no closer that 20 feet to any adjacent property line and meet the building setback rules of the zoning district. It also has to be kept in the backyard.
The updated ordinance states that all chickens must be treated humanely as set forth in Section 3 of the Beebe Animal Control general guidelines and any revisions thereof or as otherwise set out or provided in state law.
Chickens cannot be slaughtered outside, and it must be done in a humane manner and all byproducts "disposed of in a sanitary fashion."
There also is a "prohibition on commercial use" concerning chickens, their eggs, waste or byproducts.
The final section of the updated ordinance talks about "enforcement." Anyone who violates the ordinance after it goes into effect will be given 60 days to comply and obtain a permit, otherwise they will be subject to enforcement by Beebe Animal Control and the Beebe Police Department.
A citation can be given by either for violation of the ordinance and any related regulation, law or statute in the Beebe Animal Control general guidelines. The citation shall be in a form approved by the Beebe district court judge. "In addition to fines and general penalties that are set out in Article VIII of the Beebe Animal Control general guidelines, upon conviction for any violation hereof, the Beebe district judge shall order the removal of any noncomplying chickens or other fowl or housing at the sole cost of the violating party."
