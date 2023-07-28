The city of Beebe is limiting the number of chickens residents are allowed to have to six, and none of them can be roosters. It also is charging a one-time permit fee for having any chickens.

The Beebe City Council passed the amendment Monday to its animal control code pertaining to keeping chickens in the city limits, giving property owners with chickens two months to comply to the changes after the ordinance goes into effect in a month. The ordinance was passed unanimously, with Councilman Matt Dugger absent, without an emergency clause and without any discussion Monday, after complaints were made at the council's May meeting about crowing roosters and odors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.