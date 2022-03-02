Beebe officials are spending some of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding on an extractor washing machine and dryer for the volunteer fire department to help remove carcinogens from their turnouts.
“Twenty years ago, the No. 1 killer of firefighters was on-scene death from heart attack,” Beebe Volunteer Fire Department District Chief Vaudie McAfee told the Beebe City Council on Monday, but now cancer is considered the leading cause of death among firefighters due to the carcinogens to which they are exposed.
“Now having this industrial machine, we’ll be able to kill the carcinogen out of the turnouts that we get in there,” McAfee said. “We’re down to a point where we have used old stuff and we have new stuff. The other night we had a house fire and everybody comes back, we have to wipe down our necks and face, have to take the gear off, take it apart and put in a trash bag and it has to be sent off to be cleaned. With this, we’ll be able to do that in-house, the cleaning, and getting it back quicker, having the washer that will be at Station 3.”
He said that prior to Monday’s meeting, the department had responded to “two structure fires and a pretty good size camper fire” in the previous four days. “So even though we’re swapping out, my first set of turnouts was hanging in the station and still trying to air dry from us washing. So us having the washer, we’ll be able to extract that out of it and get them dried and get them back to our firemen quicker.”
McAfee said having the industrial washer and dryer would be a big step in helping to prevent cancer “down the road, we hope.”
Fire Chief William Nick said the purchase price, including installation and tax, for the washer and dryer is $25,490.47, having gone up from $20,574 a couple of years ago. The city of Beebe received $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding from the federal government and the council voted unanimously to purchase the washer and dryer from the funding.
“This is not your everyday washer and dryer, like Chief McAfee was telling you,” Nick said. In addition to being up to 30 times larger than a household washing machine, the extractor washer spins water out of a load of laundry at a much higher speed.
In 2017, then-Searcy Fire Department Assistant Chief Andy Woody told the Searcy City Council that “firefighters are three times as likely than the general public to get cancer.” He recalled a former Searcy firefighter, who had later gone to work for another department, dying of cancer at age 30.
“It doesn’t take very many of those before you really start opening your eyes and paying attention,” said Woody, who was named director of the Arkansas Fire Training Academy in Camden earlier this year. “I’m here because firefighters are [at risk for] many different types of cancer. It’s a statistic that has really changed the face of our industry.”
Woody explained to the council that the increased cancer risk for firefighters nationwide is “statistic-based” on studies conducted at “major institutions.”
“We’re really only just beginning to understand what the challenges are and how we are going to combat [those challenges],” he said. “We need to make sure people understand [the potential risks]. Really those signs of exposures are everywhere.
He said firefighters are being exposed to carcinogens in multiple way, but primarily “diesel exhaust in the stations contaminates the bays, the living area the sleeping quarters” at the stations. Also contributing factors of contamination Woody mentioned are “a lack of diesel exhaust systems in fire stations, bunker gear being stored in the apparatus bays and being subject to the diesel exhaust” for those reasons.
“Firefighters only have one set of turnout gear a lot of the time,” Woody said. An extractor washer gives them the opportunity to wash their gear properly. At the time, Searcy was the only department that had one.
Volunteer firefighters, Woody said, often carry their gear with them in their vehicles. They might go to a fire, pack up the gear and throw it in the trunk, which could potentially contaminate their car and their homes and also expose their families.
“We’re really starting to see how big this problem is,” he said. “Additionally, [often] bunker gear goes unwashed for months at a time. It’s never really been considered a thing; now that it is harmful, we need to make sure we get these things [addressed.]
McAfee said all of the Beebe department’s entry firefighters have two sets of gear and even “most of the guys who don’t enter still have two sets of gear because you still have the mop up and clean up after a fire.”
“Once they come out of a fire, those turnouts get bagged up in a bag and tagged and get washed. Then when they come back from being washed, they’re wet and they have to hang up in the station and dry,” he said. “That’s why we were wanting a washer and a dryer.”
McAfee said the Beebe department now has 23 firefighters after hiring three because of a quarter-cent sales tax passed last September to hire up to five and adding three more volunteers. Its firefighting efforts include trying to assist nearby fire departments with structure fires.
“We roll out a tanker-pumper and it carries 2,000 gallons of water,” he said. “We will roll it to their city and as much manpower as we can give up. We still have to cover our city. We try to leave a full crew here and send as many volunteers that we can out of the city to McRae or Antioch and that is automatic aid. If El Paso needs us for a structure fire, grass fire then we do the same thing, but they have to call and request us. If Ward or anybody calls, we’re going to go help them, but we have to cover ourself in the city.”
