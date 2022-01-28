The city of Beebe is using $200,000 of its $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for COVID-19 sick pay for full- and part-time city employees.
“Each employee, either full or part time, will get 15 days of COVID pay for the year of 2022,” City Clerk-Treasurer Carol Westergren said. “At the end of 2022, they will revisit; hopefully, we won’t have to revisit. If an employee uses their 15 days, then they must use their sick or vacation for the rest of the time off.”
The Beebe City Council approved the use of the funding Monday. The previous Monday at a special meeting of the council, Westergren said COVID-19 had seemed to attack the police and the court building really bad. “We seem to have a revolving door going in and out on COVID; we had a lot of people out.”
She said then that there was “no more federal mandate, no more state mandate on paying people.”
Mayor Mike Robertson said at the special meeting that he thought the question for the council to consider was, “if someone gets COVID and there in a five- to 10-day process, are we going to use sick days for the five- to 10-day process or the normal 14-day process or are you going to pay out of the general fund and call it COVID pay?”
Council member Derrek Goff said the since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had reduced its recommendation for COVID-19 quarantine to five days, “I definitely don’t think we need to pay more than five days, personally.”
Robertson said he felt it comes down to if someone is sick, “Are we going to use sick days up to five days, 10 days, 14 days?”
Westergren said she agreed with something Capt. Barron Dickson brought up before that some of the police officers when they are out at calls are definitely walking into COVID situations. She said she just needed some guidance in this area.
Robertson said there are co-workers demanding not to be around some people until the determination is made whether they have COVID.
Council member Tracy Lightfoot said, “I think we’re to the point where we need to classify as sick days.”
Council member Shannon Woods said the city needs to “possibly look at if somebody does test positive doing five days of COVID pay. I mean, if that’s agreeable with everyone, but to pay somebody to sit at home and self-quarantine because they’ve been in contact with somebody, I don’t really agree with that.
“I mean if they choose to stay home while they await test results or whatever, they should, I think, have to use their sick days.”
Westergren said she agreed. “We had employees that literally just kind of lost it because people were coming back to work.”
Lightfoot said. “Maybe we need to figure something out where they can social distance better.”
Woods reiterated that if the employees are quarantining while waiting on test results, “have them use their sick days and if they come back positive ...”
Goff replied, “You’re saying that but you didn’t come to a meeting because your kid had COVID and you thought you had COVID, so I want to treat my employees the same way as you are treating it, so you’re not saying the same thing you were saying back then. You haven’t come to some meetings because you were scared you had COVID or your kid had COVID, like ‘we need to beat the system.’”
Woods answered, “We do need to beat the system. but that’s been almost two years ago when ...” Goff interupted, “Two years ago?”
Council member Danny Mahoney jumped in, saying, “That’s irrelevant. Here’s the thing: you can go five days or you can leave them off 14 and go 14. Is that what you are wanting to know?, he asked Westergren.
She said, “CDC guidelines strictly say five days, unless, of course, you still have symptoms. My issue is are we going to pay them or not?”
Woods joined back in, “but what if they spend that first five days waiting on their test result to come back? They get that COVID pay first and say they test positive and they’re still sick and have to stay home another 10 days, so they would use 10 days of sick leave? It’s really a no-win situation.”
Dickson acknowledged that the council members are “the decision makers” and said, “I personally feel like whatever decision you make, you should give the police department the authority to administer COVID pay while people are waiting on results because the problem with a police officer is if we think they’ve been exposed or we think they are likely to have contracted COVID, people don’t have a choice but to come in contact with us – like we come to your house when we are called, we make traffic stops with them.
“So I feel like the police chief should have the authority to say, ‘No, you can’t come to work; you will be on COVID pay, you have to get tested. Until the results come back, you should be paid.’”
He mentioned an example of the department having “a police officer living at home with two people that had COVID and, of course, he’s vaccinated and boosted and he still got COVID. So if he would have been at work, he would have been potentially spreading that throughout the community without them having a say in it basically. Most people have a choice not to come to the police department; you don’t have a choice whether you’re going to talk to a cop or not.”
Lightfoot told Dickson “there are a lot of occupations out there that are in the same situation.”
Dickson said he didn’t disagree. “I guess my struggle is I don’t know how I could tell somebody they can’t come to work, but they have to use their sick time and then if they use their sick time, what happens if they actually catch the illness and now they don’t have it available?”
Westergren said it was important to also remember firefighters have similar issues and said she thinks it needed to be the same for every department.
Robertson added, “It almost feels like you have to do it across the board if you’re going to do it.”
While the council approved 15 days of COVID pay using the American Rescue Plan Act funding, Robertson said what he would like to do with the rest of the money is hold on to it and see if any of the rules are changed on how it can be used.
“If everything is going back to normal, we have the funds available,” Robertson said. “... I know we have a traffic signal light at Main [Street[ and Dewitt Henry [Drive] and we have one at Pecan [Street] and Dewitt Henry [where] we’ve had lots and lots of request for lefthand turn signals and that is very, very expensive as you may know.
“... To go in for a grant, you’re three years out normally in funding for the construction work, so I think if they start using this money for unrestricted funds for infrastructure, then we can use these funds for that.”
